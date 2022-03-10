Free Fire OB33 Advance Server features: New Mystery character, Zasil pet, guns, character rework and more

With the commencement of the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server, a new wave of enthusiasm has swept across the game's community. It features several new changes and enhancements that are intended to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Gamers may download the latest version of the client from the official website to test out these new features. However, due to the requirement of a unique Activation Code, not everyone can access it. The article below will address some of the major features and information regarding the OB33 Advance Server.

Note: Not all features from the Advance Server make it to the game with the regular update.

Free Fire OB33 Advance Server features

Characters

New mystery character

The Mystery Character (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB33 Advance Server holds a special mystery character equipped with the Swordsman’s Wrath ability. This interesting ability creates a shield capable of blocking weapon damage from the front. However, players will have to be careful with its usage as it will reset if the players themselves fire a shot.

A124's ability reworked

A124's ability is very effective (Image via Garena)

A124’s ability remains active, but now unleashes an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables any enemies’ skill activation and interaction cooldown. The Thrill of Battle will be active for 60 seconds, with a cooldown time of 50 seconds.

Steffie's ability reworked

Steffie has received a major overhaul (Image via Garena)

Painted Refuge in the Advance Server creates a 3.5-meter wide area to block all throwables. Furthermore, there is an additional perk of 10% replenishment of armor durability every second. In comparison, the ammo damage from the enemy is reduced by 10%. The effects of the new ability last for 20 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 45 seconds.

Nikita's ability buffed

Nikita's ability is applicable to all weapons (Image via Garena)

Nikita’s Firearms Expert now provides a 4% increase in the reload speed in the Advance Server. At the same time, the last five bullets of the SMG will deal 20% additional damage.

Rafael's ability buffed

Rafael has been improved (Image via Garena)

Dead Silent has received a buff, and now, in addition to the silenced effect, the successful shots can force foes to bleed 40% quicker. This can form a good option for character combinations.

New weapons

The two new guns (Image via Garena)

The G36 and F2000 are the two new guns incorporated in the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server. The first weapon has two firing modes, granting players the ability to use it in a wide range of situations. However, the F2000 expends AR ammunition and provides a balanced gameplay experience.

Zasil, a new pet

Zasil pet has the useful Extra Luck skill (Image via Garena)

When users have Zasil as a pet, they have a 25% chance of receiving a new medkit, inhaler, or repair kit while using the said items. With a cooldown of 120 seconds, Zasil's Extra Luck is further enhanced as the level increases.

Link system for character

The Link System offers the opportunity to get a free permanent character (Image via Garena)

Through this link function in the Free Fire Advance Server, gamers may be able to acquire permanent characters for free. However, they will need to complete the character's progression to obtain it permanently. Furthermore, users have the opportunity to link and unlink a character every one hour.

Zombie Invasion mode

Zombie Invasion mode in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The highly anticipated Zombie Invasion mode is now available, where players will be required to pick a perk at the start of every new match. Overall, this interesting new mode will add a whole new element and dimension to the game by making players battle both zombies and other opponents.

Improved download center

The download center option (Image via Garena)

The UI of the download center has been improved in an effort to make it more accessible and organized. It has been segregated into categories like mode, map, and more.

Credit Score

Credit Score system (Image via Garena)

A new system of 'Credit Score' has been added to the Free Fire Advance Server. This system will penalize gamers for wrong behavior patterns such as being AFK, force quitting, verbal abuse, toxic behavior, and more. Furthermore, there is also a possibility one's account getting banned if this score is low due to inappropriate behavior.

Edited by Atul S