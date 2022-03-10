Free Fire Advance Server APK for OB33: Download link, server open and close dates

The constant updates to Free Fire have contributed to the game’s overall growth worldwide. They are generally published every few months and introduce dozens of new features while also balancing the game’s existing aspects to ensure that players have the best possible gameplay experience.

As the OB33 update is anticipated to be launched shortly, users are looking forward to the introduction of its Advance Server. The registration for the same had opened up a few days ago.

APK download link and more details of Free Fire OB33 Advance Server

How to download

Following the release of the APK file, users can proceed to download the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Initially, players must visit the official Advance Server website of Garena Free Fire (click here to get there).

Step 2: After reaching there, players should sign in via the same platform they used to register.

Sign in using any of these two platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, a ‘Download APK’ option will emerge on the screen. Gamers can use that to get the Advance Server’s APK file.

They will need to maintain sufficient storage space for the download and installation procedures.

Step 4: Finally, users can toggle the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ and install the APK. They can then open the app and enter the Activation Code to access the test server.

However, it should be noted that even after downloading the Advance Server, users will not be able to access it until and unless they receive the Activation Code. This particular code is given out after the registration to a specific number of players as there is limited space on the game’s test server.

Start and close date

Timeline of the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the start and end dates of the OB33 Advance Server for the battle royale title:

Start: 10 March 2022

End: 17 March 2022

Subsequently, gamers will be able to enjoy it for approximately one week. After the conclusion of the server, no progress will be carried over to the regular version and will get deleted.

