How to get Free Fire Advance Server activation code for OB33 APK

The launch of the Advance Server is exhilarating for Free Fire players as it features content from the game's upcoming update. The server for the forthcoming OB33 iteration is set to be made available in a few days, i.e., on 10 March.

Users have already begun to speculate about a few of the additions that may be included, like a new character, pet, and more. Many players have also raised questions over how they will be able to gain access to this specific server as they are not aware of the activation code.

Details about obtaining the activation code for Free Fire OB33 Advance Server

Entry into the Free Fire Advance Server is restricted to players who have been issued with an activation code, and those who do not receive it cannot participate. Only the developers themselves can distribute this code, and there are no other means that could reward gamers with the same.

The Advance Server has a limited capacity, so not everyone can get into it. As a result, users should not be disappointed if they do not receive the activation code for the server.

Garena only offers this code after individuals have registered themselves. A guide to the very same procedure is provided below to assist players:

Step 1: Users should first visit the Free Fire Advance Server website to get started with the registration. They can go directly to the page by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Gamers should then select between either the 'Login Facebook' or 'Login Google' option that appears on their screen. They will subsequently be required to sign in with their respective accounts.

Any of these two options must be used by players for registration (Image via Garena)

Step 3: This will lead to the appearance of a form where players must provide information such as their name, email address, and phone number.

Step 4: Individuals should finally tap "Join Now" to complete the registration process after entering all the essential information.

Users will get registered for the Free Fire Advance Server after going ahead with all the steps, and they will need to wait for a response from the developers for the activation code.

