5 best Free Fire character combinations for increasing K/D ratio

Character combinations can help immensely in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 25, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Listicle

Many players in Free Fire wish to better their overall stats in the game and boast about them to their friends. For the same purpose, they will have to improve a wide range of gameplay elements, alongside other things.

Choosing the right character combination can aid them in this process since the right set of abilities can provide a considerable advantage over the opponent. However, each combination can only store one active and three passive skills; therefore, it must be carefully planned.

Note: No characters have been repeated. The abilities listed below are at their lowest level in Free Fire.

Most potent Free Fire character combinations to increase K/D ratio

5) Wukong + Shirou + Antonio + Kla

This combination is good for Clash Squad (Image via Garena)
Wukong: Camouflage

This ability enables users to turn into a bush for 10 seconds with a 20% reduction in movement speed. However, it ends whenever they engage in a fight. Additionally, the cooldown is 300 seconds long but refreshes with each frag.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

When an adversary within a range of 80 meters attacks the user, Shirou’s ability tags the attacker for six seconds. The initial shot against that opponent will have 50% more armor penetration, and this passive ability has a 25-second cooldown.

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Gangster’s Spirit provides players health at the start of every round in Free Fire, standing at ten at base level.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla can assist in fistfights and close-range encounters as his ability increase the overall fist damage by 100%.

4) Dimitri + Laura + Maro + Rafael

The combination can be used for taking long-range fights (Image via Garena)
Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri’s Healing Heartbeat generates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone in Free Fire, and when inside, gamers restore 3 HP/s for 10 seconds. If they get knocked out, they can self-recover to get up. After usage, there’s a cooldown time of 85-seconds.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

While Laura’s Sharp Shooter is equipped in the combination, the players’ accuracy will rise by 10% if they are scoped in.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro’s ability enhances damage by up to 5% with the rise in the distance. Additionally, the damage given to marked enemies increases by 1%.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael provides a silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles. Moreover, all the hit and downed enemies will suffer health loss at a 20% quicker pace.

3) Xayne + Leon + Dasha + D-bee

This mixture of characters is good for aggressive gameplay (Image via Garena)
Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne’s Extreme Encounter gives 80 HP temporarily, and there’s also an 80% rise in damage to Gloo Walls and shields. These two effects last for 15 seconds, and a 150-second cooldown will be applied after the conclusion.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

The ability recovers 5 HP after users survive combat. This may not be much, but the number rises as the character is leveled up in Free Fire.

Dasha: Partying On

As a result of Dasha’s unique ability, Partying On, fall damage is reduced by 30%, and recovery time is lessened by 60%. On top of that, recoil buildup and maximum recoil are reduced by 6%.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

If players are firing while moving, D-bee’s ability raises movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20% in Free Fire.

2) Alok + Jota + Jai + Moco

The combination is pretty balanced (Image via Garena)
Alok: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat of Alok creates a 5m aura that increases the overall movement speed by 10% while restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack up, and there’s a short cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids ability in Free Fire recovers some health for the user when they hit an enemy using guns. After knocking down an enemy, 10% HP is restored.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai’s Raging Reload automatically reloads a weapon's magazine by 30% of the capacity when gamers knock out an enemy (applicable only to guns of AR, SMG, SG and Pistol category).

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

In Moco’s ability, the enemies that players shoot get tagged for 2 seconds, and the information about their location is shared with teammates.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Otho

K is probably the best character (Image via Garena)
K: Master of All

Master of All increases the max EP in a match by 50. It additionally has two different modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former raises the EP conversion rate by 500%, while the other one restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel provides 30 EP for each kill, which is fantastic as it works well with K’s ability. Individuals can convert it quickly with the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta’s ability increases the max health of players by ten with every kill, up to 50.

Otho: Memory Mist

After eliminating a foe, Otho’s Memory Mist reveals the positions of other enemies within 25 meters. The location gets shared with teammates, similar to Moco’s ability.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen
