5 best pets to pair with Xayne in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Characters in Free Fire have two types of abilities: active and passive. Xayne is among the top choices in the active category and is widely used by players who prefer playing aggressively on the battlefield.

She has an incredible skill called ‘Xtreme Encounter,’ which grants the players 80 extra HP for a limited time at the highest level. Furthermore, they deal 100% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields.

Upon activation, the ability lasts for 10 seconds, after which individuals must wait 100 seconds for the cooldown to end.

Free Fire: Top 5 pets to pair with Xayne (2022)

5) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Double Blubber

Users may choose Ottero due to its incredible skill in Free Fire: Double Blubber. Essentially, when users use a Treatment Pistol or a Med Kit, they regain some EP.

At the initial level of the pet, the amount of EP recovered is 35% of HP recovered. This further enhances when the pet is leveled up, becoming 65% of HP recovered at skill level 3.

4) Falco

Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco can help users immensely in the BR (Battle Royale) mode, enabling them to land quicker onto the ground.

With the pet equipped, there’s a 15% increase in gliding speed upon the skydive and a 25% increase in the diving speed after the parachute opens (applies to the entire team). These two effects eventually become 45% and 50%, respectively, once Falco reaches level 7.

3) Dreki

Dreki (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon’s Glare

Dreki can also emerge as an excellent option for gamers to pair with the Xayne character in Free Fire. This pet will enable individuals to spot one opponent using a Med Kit within a 10-meter range, lasting for 3 seconds.

When Dreki is at peak, they will be able to spot four opponents using Med Kits within a 30-meter range for 5 seconds.

2) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda could help in the aggressive gameplay on the battlefield, and it has been among the most used pets ever since its release.

Panda’s Blessings ability restores four health points after attaining a kill. The amount of HP regained upon a kill becomes ten at the max level of the pet.

1) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is excellent in pair with characters having active abilities. There’s basically a 6% reduction in the cooldown time at pet level 1.

Upon reaching the highest level, the cooldown time of Xayne’s ability will be reduced by 15%. This means users will only have to wait 85 seconds to use it again.

Note: Choice of the pet is subjective, and the ones stated here depend on the writer's opinion.

