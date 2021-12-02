List of all Garena Free Fire pets that were released in 2021

Pets are one of the distinguishing features that set Free Fire apart from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. They are not only companions on the battlefield but also have special abilities that aid players in their quest to win.

Garena adds new pets to the game regularly, ensuring that users have a diverse selection. Throughout the ongoing year, seven new ones were introduced. Here’s a list of all of them.

Compilation of all the new Free Fire pets released in 2021

1) Beaston

Beaston (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston was added in January of this year, and it possesses the Helping Hand ability in Free Fire. The throwing distance of Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang and Smoke Grenades increases by 10% if the players have it equipped.

The percentage rises to a total of 30 once the pet reaches its max potential.

2) Dreki

Dreki (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki was added to the Free Fire Indian server as part of a top-up event that launched in April. The pet’s Dragon Glare skill spots/marks one opponent utilizing a Medkit within a 10m range, lasting three seconds.

When the pet is leveled up to its highest, users will be able to spot four opponents that are using Medkits in a 30m range, lasting five seconds.

3) Moony

Moony (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Paranormal Protection

Moony made its way into the game in May. In the Paranormal Protection skill, there’s a 20% damage reduction while the players are in an interaction countdown (using Medkit, repairing and so on).

With the level ups, the damage reduction upsurges to a total of 35%, making Moony a viable option.

4) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk

Dr. Beanie is the fourth pet on this list and was introduced to the quick-paced battle royale title in July of this year. The ability increases the movement speed by 30%; however, it is only applicable when the users are in the crouch position.

The rise in the movement speed becomes 60% once the pet reaches level 7.

5) Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Nimble Ninja

Sensei Tig is another pet that was added to Garena Free Fire in 2021. The skill “Nimble Ninja” leads to a massive 30% reduction in the enemies’ man-marking skills by a total of 30%.

Eventually, the number becomes 50% after the users boost Sensei Tig to the highest possible level.

6) Agent Hop

Agent Hop (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Bouncing Bonus

Agent Hop was added in November and is currently accessible in a top-up event, which ends today, December 2nd, 2021. Users can purchase a given number of diamonds in Free Fire to get the pet for free.

With the Bouncing Bonus skill of Agent Hop, players gain 30 EP when the safe zone shrinks. This surges to 50 EP at ability level 3 (highest).

7) Yeti

Yeti (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Frost Fortress

Yeti is yet to be made obtainable in Free Fire but has been included in the “Pets” section in-game. Users face an error reading “This item will be available soon!” if they click on the “Purchase” button.

The ability of Yeti reduces 15% of damage taken from explosives every 150 seconds, and at the peak level, 30% of damage is lessened every 90 seconds.

