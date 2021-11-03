5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in November 2021

Each character possesses a unique ability in Free Fire, and by using them, players can gain an advantage on the battlefield and get the Booyah.

Due to his Drop the Beat ability, DJ Alok is probably the best character in the game. Upon activation, an aura is created that heals 5 HPs per second and increases movement speed by 15%. It lasts for 10 seconds, after which a 45-second cooldown period begins.

Like characters, pets also have special skills that can have an impact on gameplay. Those who use DJ Alok search for the optimal pet which they can incorporate alongside the character.

Note: Choice of pets depends on the preference, and the ones listed below are based on the writer’s opinion.

Best pets for Alok in Free Fire (November 2021)

5) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox has the Well Fed ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Well Fed

Spirit Fox is ranked fifth on this list and is a good pet that players may use in Free Fire. Its Well Fed ability is pretty handy in the game since it grants four more HP when using medkits. After reaching the highest level, the number increases to ten, meaning that users get 85 health per medkit.

4) Beaston

Beaston raises the throwing distance (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston is an ideal pet to use, and it enhances the performance of throwable items - grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades. With the pet equipped, the throwing distance of all these items raises by 10%, and at the max potential, it becomes 30%.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is a good choice for players (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda possesses Panda’s Blessings in Garena Free Fire, and each kill restores four health points for the users. When the pet reaches its maximum ability level, users will receive 10 HP instead. Regaining health during a match can prove to be very important.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor can be efficiently used by players in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Another brilliant option in the game is Mr. Waggor, which, when no Gloo Walls are present, generates a gloo wall every 120 seconds due to its unique skill. At ability level three, one gloo wall is produced every 100 seconds when players have less than two gloo wall grenades.

1) Rockie

Rockie is the best pet to pair alongside Alok in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is arguably the best pet that users can deploy with characters that have active abilities, including DJ Alok. With Stay Chill, the cooldown time of equipped active ability is reduced by 6%, eventually becoming 15% at max. This will reduce the duration that players will have to wait for activating Alok’s skill.

