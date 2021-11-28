How to get new Agent Hop Free Fire pet and Show Off emote for free

Following the previous trend of releasing the last few pets in the top-up events, the developers of Free Fire have returned with the Agent Hop Top Up, which includes the newest addition to the list of pets for free. It comes after the conclusion of the previous Booyah Day Top Up II.

The rewards are technically free as users are not obligated to spend the diamonds but would rather purchase them with real money. These top up events frequently serve as an enticement for gamers to acquire in-game currency.

New Top Up event in Free Fire provides free Agent Hop

The Agent Hop Top Up will be available until 2 December 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The new Agent Hop Top Up kicked off on the Indian server on 28 November 2021. It already added in a few of the servers earlier this month. The event will remain accessible until 2 December 2021, and between this time, players will have to purchase a mere 100 diamonds for their pet, while other items will require a higher top up.

The exact specifics of the new Free Fire top up event are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to obtain Agent Hop

Top up 300 diamonds to obtain Pet Skin: Carnival Agent Hop

Top up 500 diamonds to get Show Off to emote and Pet Skin: Cyber Agent Hop

Players may follow the series of procedures to purchase diamonds and procure a free Agent Hop and Show Off emote within the game.

Gamers can purchase diamonds worth INR 80 for the pet alone (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: As the external top up websites are not functional yet, as a result, users will have to purchase diamonds through the in-game top up center.

Step 2: Once the required number of diamonds has been purchased, they should open the event and select Agent Hop Top Up.

Users can top up to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, gamers can click on the claim button beside the corresponding items to attain the rewards.

The new Agent Hop Top Up definitely provides rewards that are worth the top up. Moreover, each pet in the shop costs 699 diamonds, except two, which adds more reason not to skip out on these items.

