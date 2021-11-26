Indian server Free Fire rewards for today (26 November): Get free skins easily

Free Fire has a plethora of cosmetic items, most of which can be obtained by using diamonds. However, this isn't a viable option for many players, so they look for other ways to get such items.

One of the best ways to do so is by taking part in the numerous events that the developers regularly introduce. At the time of writing, several ones centered on 'Booyah Day' are now running in Garena Free Fire's Indian server. They offer a chance to win a range of prizes like themed-skins and so on.

How to get free skins and other rewards on Free Fire Indian server

Booyah Shot

Booyah Shot will be available for two more days (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah Shot debuted in Free Fire on 18 November and will be accessible to players until 28 November. During this period, gamers must first accomplish the daily tasks. They will then be rewarded with basketball tokens, which can be used to shoot shots into the basket.

Upon accumulating a particular score, users will be eligible to collect the various milestone rewards that the developers have set.

Booyah Go

This event provides several themed skins (Image via Free Fire)

Users must earn Dice tokens from aftermatch drops or daily check-ins to participate in the Booyah Go event. These can then be utilized to play the mini-game later on.

Through the mini-game, players will be able to accumulate 'Booyah Head,' which are the tokens required to exchange for rewards in the Booyah Store. A Monster Truck skin, a costume bundle, and other skins are among the goodies they can redeem.

Booyah Day Top Up 2

Booyah Day Top Up 2 started on 22 November (Image via Free Fire)

After a successful Booyah Day Top Up event, a second edition was made available by the developers. It is presently running in the game and offers the players two exclusive rewards. To obtain them for free, players will have to purchase a particular number of diamonds.

The exact specifics are mentioned below:

To get Sports Car – Booyah Day 2021: Buy 100 diamonds

To get Gloo Wall – Booyah Day 2021: Buy 500 diamonds

Since top-up websites like Games Kharido and Codashop aren't currently functioning, players will have to resort to the in-game center.

Edited by Shaheen Banu