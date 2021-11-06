3 best Android apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX in November 2021

Free Fire MAX, the improved version of Garena Free Fire, was recently released. Several cosmetic items are accessible in the game, and users are often required to pay using diamonds to obtain them.

However, purchasing diamonds is not an option for many players since they cannot spend real money on the game. Consequently, they search for methods to get this in-game currency at no cost, and there are numerous applications on the mobile platform that gamers can use.

Note: Before users go ahead and utilize any of the applications mentioned below, it is recommended that they read the terms of service.

Application to get diamonds at no cost in Free Fire MAX (November 2021)

Getting anything for free is not a simple undertaking and needs considerable effort. On that note, here are the apps that players can use to get diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

3) Easy Rewards

This application is an incredible option for the players (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is a GPT (GetPaidTo) application used by quite a few users across the globe. To begin with, individuals are required to execute tasks such as surveys.

Later, they will be eligible to claim their earnings via various methods that generally include gift cards and other items.

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay has millions of downloads on the Google Play Store (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay takes the second spot on this list and is another GPT app. Consequently, gamers have to complete offers similar to the ones available in Easy Rewards.

However, one thing that needs to be remembered is that the cash-out options will depend on the users' country.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards can also be used (Image via Play Store

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the best application that anyone can use to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free. Users can earn Google Play Credits in exchange for completing simple surveys and more.

Finally, these credits can be used to purchase the currency directly in-game.

Note: Individuals shouldn't use illegal ways to get diamonds. They can also take part in Custom Rooms to get this currency for free.

Edited by Ravi Iyer