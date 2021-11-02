3 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in November 2021

Several items can be obtained by players using in-game currencies in Garena Free Fire. The premium option, i.e., diamonds, has a high value of importance because they are required to purchase the majority of the exclusive items.

However, there is a stumbling block for gamers as diamonds need actual money. Because not everyone can afford to pay that kind of money for getting the in-game currency, users hunt for alternate ways to obtain them for free.

Disclaimer: Gamers should check the terms of service of each method before using it.

Best methods for getting free diamonds in Free Fire (November 2021)

Before starting, gamers need to know that getting something free doesn't come easy and requires quite some effort.

3) GPT apps

GPT (Get-Paid-To) applications are a prevalent method that players can use. These apps reward them for completing surveys and other tasks.

Individuals will be eligible to cash out their earnings after a certain period through one of the available options, which generally includes gift cards. This option varies depending upon their country.

Two examples of GPT apps that gamers can use are Easy Rewards and Poll Pay.

2) BOOYAH

BOOYAH is another option the players can choose to get various rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Coming in the second spot is the BOOYAH application made by Garena themselves. Players can participate in various events hosted on it to get rewards. Sometimes, these include diamonds, making this app an attractive option for individuals.

Users must, however, link their Free Fire accounts to the app.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is at the top spot on this list (Image via Play Store)

The best way for users to get free diamonds is through Google Opinion Rewards. In this application, they first have to set up their accounts and answer the short and straightforward surveys.

Upon doing so, gamers will receive Google Play Credits that they can use to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game. They are recommended to save up and later use the credits to buy the super airdrop, which provides more diamonds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer