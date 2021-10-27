How to top up diamonds in Garena Free Fire: Official method and bonus rewards details

Free Fire, like several other games, offers in-game currencies to make various purchases. Diamonds, the premium currency, hold great importance since they are necessary for attaining items such as characters, costumes, and skins.

However, they can only be acquired by spending real money. There are many sources, such as top-up websites, from which diamonds can be purchased. Nevertheless, the in-game center is the primary place to obtain currency.

Guide on purchasing Free Fire diamonds

The in-game top-up center offers numerous options (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned previously, the in-game top-up center is the primary way gamers can purchase Free Fire diamonds:

Step 1: To access the top-up center, players must boot up Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Diamond" icon at the top of the screen.

They need to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They will be able to find the various top-up options available. After that, users are required to select the number of diamonds that they wish to purchase.

The following are all the options that the game offers:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Users must complete the purchase to get the diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can then proceed with the payment process. Once it is complete, the respective number of diamonds will be credited to their Free Fire accounts.

Bonus rewards

In Free Fire, developers regularly introduce top-up events where players receive numerous free rewards upon buying a certain number of diamonds. In a way, this rewards those who purchase the in-game currency.

Top-up events reward players for purchasing a particular number of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

At the time of writing, the Diwali Top Up 2 is going on in the Indian server of the game. The two items that are up for grabs are 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate and Katana – Sword of Honor.

To obtain them, gamers would have to purchase 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively.

