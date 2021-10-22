Free Fire Diwali Top Up event: How to get Katana skins for free

Top Up events in Free Fire effectively incentivize users to buy the premium in-game currency, diamonds, by offering a plethora of free rewards. The items offered are generally one-of-a-kind and provide excellent value for money when compared to prices within the store.

Just after the conclusion of Diwali Top Up 1, the developers have added the second iteration of the events, providing a different set of rewards. It features the Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate and Katana – Sword of Honor.

Free Katana – Sword of Honor in Free Fire

Diwali Top Up 2 will be available until 28 October (Image via Free Fire)

The event kicked off on 22 October and will remain open until 28 October. Users can purchase diamonds to complete their mission progress and earn free rewards.

The exact details of the rewards up for grabs in the latest top up event are as follows:

The Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate can be attained by purchasing 100 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Purchase 100 diamonds to obtain free 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate

Users need to buy only 300 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free Katana – Sword of Honor

The transaction will be counted as cumulative, so players will be able to attain both items.

All the rewards mentioned above are technically free of cost since users are not required to shell out in-game currency. However, they need to purchase diamonds using real money.

Steps to get the rewards from the top up events

Due to the unavailability of Codashop and GameKharido for Free Fire top up, players need to purchase diamonds within the game. Once they buy 300 diamonds, they can follow a couple of steps.

Pressing the calendar will open the events section (Image via Free Fire)

First, players can head to the Celebrate Diwali tab in the events section by tapping on the calendar icon.

Players need to press the claim button beside the reward to attain them (Image via Free Fire)

Subsequently, they must select Diwali Top Up II and press the claim button beside the Katana – Sword of Honor to receive it.

