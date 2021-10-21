5 ways to get Free Fire Diamonds for free (October 2021)

Free Fire provides players with a plethora of items that provide a strategic advantage, such as characters, pets, and skins, as well as cosmetic items that are acquired for visual appeal. These items come with a high price tag in the form of diamonds, making the in-game currency extremely valuable.

Since diamonds cannot be acquired within the game, players frequently find themselves in a scenario where they do not have enough of the in-game currency. As a result, they search for free alternatives to obtaining diamonds in Free Fire.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion. Players should go through the privacy policy and terms of service of each application and website mentioned below before using them.

Best ways to obtain diamonds in Free Fire for free

5) Custom rooms

Players can get Free Fire diamonds by playing tournaments (Image via Game TV)

Several YouTubers and organizations hold multiple custom rooms and tournaments, offering in-game currency along with other rewards. Players can participate in these events to get the in-game currency for free.

However, this method is challenging for new users as the competition is usually very fierce. They may, however, view this as an opportunity to better their skills.

4) Booyah

Booyah is a video sharing platform developed by Garena. The developers include a plethora of events that offer a range of incentives, such as in-game items and diamonds. There are frequent gift cards up for grabs as well.

Players should link their Free Fire account to Booyah and then participate in the contests to stand a chance to win prizes. However, there is no assurance that the rewards will be awarded as only the winners will attain them.

3) GPT websites

SwagBucks is a popular alternative (Image via SwagBucks)

Get Paid To websites essentially offer users the option to earn vouchers and other items by answering surveys, quizzes, and watching videos. There are several websites around for players with SwagBucks, YSense, and Grabpoints being the more popular ones. Some of the offers and methods for obtaining the rewards will vary.

2) GPT applications

These are very similar to websites in essence, and there is just a difference in the platform. Some of the most popular options that players can utilize include Poll Pay, MistPlay, and Easy Rewards. Each of the apps has a different cash out method.

Once players get the gift card, it can be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Also Read

Google Opinion Rewards is an effective method of obtaining diamonds. It is very simple to use, and users only need to answer basic surveys to earn Google Play Credit. Though the frequency and incentives vary based on the user, it is a reliable method. The only downside is that it will probably take more time.

These credits can subsequently be utilized to purchase diamonds within the game. Players can also wait for special airdrops to get more diamonds.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish