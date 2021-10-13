How to get Free Fire diamonds for free in Indian region (October 2021)

To obtain the most exclusive commodities in Free Fire, users must spend the game's premium in-game currency, known as diamonds. As a result, many aspire to obtain diamonds, but doing so requires the expenditure of real money, making it an unfeasible choice.

However, there's an intense desire among gamers to acquire cosmetics. Consequently, this leads them to explore alternative means for obtaining the in-game currency for free.

Use apps to obtain Free Fire diamonds for free in Indian region

Google Opinion Rewards

Users are recommended to use the Google Opinion Rewards app (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best sources for players to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire. The app is pretty popular, and it rewards them with Play Credits for completing quick and basic surveys.

After installing it, users first have to set up their profiles by providing the necessary information. Later, the credits earned by completing surveys can be used to buy Free Fire diamonds directly from the in-game top up center.

However, it is recommended that customers utilize their Play Credits to purchase the super-air drop, which provides a more significant number of diamonds for a reduced price.

Purchasing diamonds through the in-game top up center:

Users should boot up Free Fire and navigate to the top up center by tapping the "Diamond" icon at the top of the screen.

They must select the desired quantity of diamonds and make the transaction with the accrued Google Play Credits.

To visit Google Opinion Rewards on the Google Play Store: Click here.

BOOYAH

There are numerous rewards that users can earn through the BOOYAH application (Image via Play Store)

In addition to Google Opinion Rewards, the BOOYAH application also offers free diamonds. Garena themselves have designed the app, and it hosts a variety of events with varying rewards.

Also Read

Engaging in all such events allows players to earn prizes, sometimes including diamonds. They should keep in mind that they need to bind their Free Fire accounts to this app.

To visit BOOYAH on the Google Play Store: Click here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer