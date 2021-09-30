5 best items to buy with Free Fire Diamonds after OB30 update

Free Fire provides its users with a wide range of cosmetic items, which a majority of players find highly desirable. The most exclusive and unique content within this quick-paced battle royale title can be purchased using in-game currencies.

Free Fire's premium currency is Diamonds, and they must be bought with real money. Because of this, they are pretty valuable and have to be used wisely. Here is more information on the best things that can be purchased with Diamonds.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Five most compelling items to buy with Free Fire Diamonds

5) Try Luck Royale for Bundle/Skins

Players can partake in various kinds of Luck Royales in Free Fire such as Diamond Royale, Incubator, Faded Wheel, and more. They generally offer bundles or skins.

In the Diamond Royale and Incubator, players have to spin the wheel to have an opportunity to get the 'Grand Prize.' However, gamers are guaranteed to receive the Grand Prize in the Faded Wheel upon making a specific number of spins as the rewards get grayed out and do not repeat.

4) Gun Crates

Diamonds can also be spent on these crates (Image via Free Fire)

Gun skins are among the most sought-after items in Free Fire. They not only improve the cosmetic attractiveness of a gun, but they also improve specific stats.

Gun Crates, also known as Weapon Loot Crates, are said to be the most common way to receive these gun skins. Hence, if players want to obtain the skins, they can purchase these crates in Free Fire.

3) Pets

Pets can also turn out to be pretty crucial in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Pets play a key role in Free Fire and aren't just there for esthetic purposes. Each pet has specific skills that can prove to be crucial on the battlefield. In recent weeks, Sensei Tig was added to the game list, bringing the total to 17.

With the exception of Mechanical Pup and Kitty, all other pets are priced at 699 Diamonds in the in-game shop.

2) Characters

Dimitri is one of the latest additions (Image via Free Fire)

Characters in Free Fire, like pets, have special abilities. As a result, selecting the appropriate characters can significantly impact the outcome of a match. So, purchasing characters would be a wise move for the players.

There are over 40 of them in the game, with the majority of the exclusive ones requiring players to spend Diamonds. Individuals can also wait for events to get characters at a lower price.

1) Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is one of the finest ways for Free Fire users to obtain special in-game items such as costume bundles, skins, and so on. By completing missions and collecting badges, players can advance through the pass and claim their rewards.

Free Fire offers two paid variants of the pass: the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. To get them, users need to shell out 499 Diamonds and 999 Diamonds, respectively.

Edited by Danyal Arabi