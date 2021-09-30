How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX for Season 41 Elite Pass

Season 41 Elite Pass is due to begin tomorrow, on 1 October, and gamers will be able to purchase it in Free Fire MAX to gain access to many exclusive items. The pass’s theme is Mesmerizing Nights, and some of the primary rewards are the Sultan of Lapis Bundle and Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle.

As usual, there will be two paid versions available for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. Since not all users can afford to pay for diamonds, many look for other ways to obtain them for free.

Details on how players can get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX for Elite Pass

Google Opinion Rewards can provide players a chance to get diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

Free diamonds can be obtained using the Google Opinion Rewards app. In general, this application offers Play Credits on the basis of completing quick and straightforward surveys.

To begin with, Google Opinion Rewards requires players to set up their accounts by answering a set of questions. Afterwards, they will be given different survey questions to answer. Upon completing them, they will earn Play Credits.

Once they have enough credits, they can purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX. It is recommended that players wait for the Super Airdrops as they tend to offer a massive bonus on their purchase, as shown here:

Super Airdrop provides a massive bonus to players (Image via Free Fire MAX)

How to purchase Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

After users have attained a sufficient number of diamonds, they can go ahead and purchase the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: They have to boot up Free Fire MAX on their smartphones and then tap on the “Fire Pass” icon in the main lobby.

Step 2: Subsequently, players need to press the “Upgrade” option once the pass loads up on their screen.

Step 3: Two different paid versions of Elite Pass will show up. They can choose the one that is required and then complete the purchase using diamonds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish