New Yeti pet in Garena Free Fire: Everything we know so far

Pets are companions in Free Fire that follow players through the entire match and have a unique ability that enhances their competitive edge. Though these abilities generally have a minor impact, pets are still priced considerably higher than characters within the store, with most of them costing 699 diamonds.

The newest pet available to players is Agent Hop, and it was introduced in a Top Up event that is scheduled to end today. It will be the 19th addition to the list of pets, widening the options for players. Here are more details about the new pet.

New Yeti pet added to Free Fire

The pet is not currently accessible to players (Image via Free Fire)

Yeti’s description reads, “Adore my silky fur,” in the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server that was released a few days before the update. This pet arrives with a skill called Frost Fortress, which seems like a pretty viable option as it reduces the damage taken from explosives.

Here are further details about its skill in the game:

Level 1 (Pet level 1): Lessens 15% of damage players take from explosives every 150 seconds.

Lessens 15% of damage players take from explosives every 150 seconds. Level 2 (Pet level 5) : Lessens 20% of damage players take from explosives every 120 seconds.

: Lessens 20% of damage players take from explosives every 120 seconds. Level 3 (Pet level 7): Lessens 30% of damage players take from explosives every 90 seconds.

However, players currently cannot buy Yeti in Free Fire. When they tap on the “Purchase” button, they will encounter an error that states, "This item will be available soon!"

Users can follow Free Fire on their social media handles to stay updated about when the pet will be made available.

The New Age special events will make their way into the game in the coming days, and Yeti could be a part of them.

The pet was also seen in a teaser that Free Fire posted recently. Readers can check the same above.

