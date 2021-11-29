How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire: Best apps and process explained

Free Fire has multiple categories of items that can provide a competitive edge to players, which tempts them to acquire said items. However, one of the problems players face is the shortage of the required number of diamonds, as the premium currency proves costly for some.

Players are always on the lookout for ways to obtain these items for free or gain diamonds without paying money. Players may utilize several applications or websites to earn in-game currency. However, most of these will require effort and time.

Applications to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Here are some of options for the same:

Google Opinion Rewards

Some gamers may be familiar with Google Opinion Rewards. It is an application that rewards users for completing brief surveys. Each of these surveys will net them a few Google Play credits, which they may then use to make an in-app purchase.

Although it is slow and requires effort, if players wait for the Special Airdrop within Free Fire, they can get considerable value out of it.

Follow the steps listed below to get the rewards from Google Opinion Rewards:

Step 1: You may open the Google Opinion Rewards page on the Google Play Store via this link.

Step 2: Press the install button to download the application. Once the install is complete, you may open it and set up your profile by selecting the desired account.

First, set up the profile (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Step 3: You will subsequently have to set up your profile to receive a survey by answering basic questions about your location, age, and more.

Step 4: Subsequently, you will receive surveys, and the rewards will be credited once you have completed them.

Step 5: Players can make the payment through these credits while making the purchase.

The rewards and frequency of the surveys will vary.

Booyah

Booyah is a video streaming application by Garena. They frequently run several events where players eventually stand a chance to attain numerous rewards, including in-game items like crates, various attractive outfits, gift cards, and more.

There are multiple watch-to-win events underway that offer several items and features, one of which requires users to watch the streams for 60 minutes. In addition, the Booyah Movement event requires users to upload clips of their victories, and the users stand a chance to get emotes and characters in Free Fire.

Steps to earn rewards through Booyah

Step 1: First, you should download and install Booyah from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Next, you should link your Free Fire account through one of the options available.

One of the Watch to Win events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can then participate in the desired event to earn the rewards.

Although users are not guaranteed to attain rewards, it is worth a try.

Note: Players must go through the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy before downloading the section.

Users should not rely on illicit methods for Free Fire diamonds. According to the anti-cheat FAQ, the accounts will be permanently banned without the option of appealing against them.

