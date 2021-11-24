Free Fire ID ban: What does the 'account has been suspended' error mean?

Over the years, Free Fire’s user base has increased significantly around the world, and the battle royale title has ascended up the rankings. The game has achieved a number of significant milestones, cementing its position in the mobile gaming space.

However, like many other games, it is afflicted with hackers and cheats, a source of incredible frustration for many players. Consequently, the developers have been taking continual action against them and have been issuing account bans.

All individuals who have been banned will get an error message that reads, “Your account has broken rules and restrictions. It has been suspended.”

Why are Free Fire accounts banned?

Players who engage in any form of cheating will be permanently banned from playing Free Fire. Garena maintains a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who engages in such actions. Here’s what they precisely define as cheating:

So, for example, if users resort to illicit programs like unlimited diamond hacks or headshot hacks, their account will be issued a permanent ban. The developers have also said that devices used for those activities will be barred from playing Free Fire in the future.

They have further disclosed that the decision made is final:

Periodically, Free Fire posts the progress made on the account ban on social media platforms. In the recent ban notice, they mentioned that over 1.16 million users have been permanently suspended from playing the game:

Conclusion

In order for players to keep their account safe, it is strongly recommended that they refrain from utilizing hacks or modified versions of the game client in any form.

The installation of such third-party programs could also expose gamers' phones to the risk of becoming infected with malware. So, even an attempt to download them should be avoided at all costs.

