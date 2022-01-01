5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities in 2022

Active abilities have always been preferred over passive skills in Garena Free Fire, and the reason being their capabilities. The game allows for just one slot of active skills compared to three slots of passive variants in a character combination.

However, the variety of character skills in the game makes it challenging for players to choose an active ability in Free Fire. Some characters offer HP recovery benefits, while others provide tactical assistance while moving or performing other actions.

Listing the best characters with active skills in Garena Free Fire (2022)

5) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability - Camouflage

Base level attributes:

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 300 seconds

Wukong's skill allows players to turn into a bush for a limited duration with minor sluggishness in movement speed. Players can encounter a 20% decrease in agility, and they can revert to Wukong's body form while firing.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Heartbeat

Base level attributes:

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 85 seconds

Healing Heartbeat allows users to create a temporary zone that will recover HP at a healing rate of three HP/second. The 3.5-meter diameter healing zone will also help the downed players revive on their own during a Garena Free Fire match.

3) Alok

Alok in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

Base level attributes:

Duration - 5 seconds

Movement speed increase - 10%

Drop the Beat helps players increase their agility by 10% using the five-meter aura. They can also restore five HP with five points per second rate, and the ability has a cooldown of 45.

2) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability - Riptide Rhythm

Base level attributes:

CD - 60 seconds

Range - 50 meters

HP recovery - 4 HP

Players can use the sonic wave of Skyler to destroy as many as five gloo walls within a specific range in a Free Fire match. Moreover, each gloo wall deployment will add some HP to the bar.

1) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability - Master of All (Active)

Base level attributes:

EP recovery interval - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150 (increased by 50)

There is an increase in max EP, with players getting a choice of the following two modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Teammates that lie within a six-meter range of Captain Booyah get an increase in EP to HP conversion rate by five times. Psychology mode: After every 2.2-second interval, players will receive a recovery of three EP.

The active ability has a three-second mode-switch CD.

Note: This article only reflects the writer's opinions.

