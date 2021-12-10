Full list of Garena Free Fire characters with active abilities (2021)

There are many unique features in Garena Free Fire that make it popular among the players. Characters and their skills are one such in-game feature with separate fanbases. Gamers can choose between two categories of abilities — passive and active.
Although each skill has a unique capability that provides an advantage in an actual match, active skills have a tactical edge over passive abilities due to their attributes. Hence, most players often go for active characters due to their in-game potential.
Each active ability requires a manual activation and lasts for a limited duration, except for Captain Booyah. Free Fire users can activate the skill again after its cooldown ends. Moreover, each ability upgrades after gamers use memory fragments for the specific character.
Characters in Garena Free Fire: Listing all active abilities right now
1) A124
Active ability - Thrill of Battle
Attributes (Level one):
- EP - 20
- CD - 10 seconds
2) Alok
Active ability - Drop the Beat
Attributes (Level one):
- Duration - Five seconds
- Agility - 10%
- CD - 45 seconds
3) Chrono
Active ability - Time Turner
Attributes (Level one):
- Duration - Four seconds
- CD - 180 seconds
4) Clu
Active ability - Tracing Steps
Attributes (Level one):
- Range - 50m
- Duration - Five seconds
- CD - 75 seconds
5) Dimitri
Active ability - Healing Heartbeat
Attributes (Level one):
- Duration - 10 seconds
- CD - 85 seconds
6) K
Active ability - Master of All
Attributes (Level one):
- Duration for EP recovery - 2.2 seconds
- MAX EP - 150
7) Skyler
Active ability - Riptide Rhythm
Attributes (Level one):
- Sonic Wave Range - 50m
- CD - 60 seconds
- HP recovery - Four
8) Steffie
Active ability - Painted Refuge
Attributes (Level one):
- Damage reduction - 15%
- Duration - Five seconds
- CD - 45 seconds
9) Wukong
Active ability - Camouflage
Attributes (Level one):
- Duration - 10 seconds
- CD - 300 seconds
10) Xayne
Active ability: Xtreme Encounter
Attributes (Level one):
- Increase in damage - 40%
- CD - 150 seconds