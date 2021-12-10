Full list of Garena Free Fire characters with active abilities (2021)

There are many unique features in Garena Free Fire that make it popular among the players. Characters and their skills are one such in-game feature with separate fanbases. Gamers can choose between two categories of abilities — passive and active.

Although each skill has a unique capability that provides an advantage in an actual match, active skills have a tactical edge over passive abilities due to their attributes. Hence, most players often go for active characters due to their in-game potential.

Each active ability requires a manual activation and lasts for a limited duration, except for Captain Booyah. Free Fire users can activate the skill again after its cooldown ends. Moreover, each ability upgrades after gamers use memory fragments for the specific character.

Characters in Garena Free Fire: Listing all active abilities right now

1) A124

A124 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Thrill of Battle

Attributes (Level one):

EP - 20

20 CD - 10 seconds

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Drop the Beat

Attributes (Level one):

Duration - Five seconds

Five seconds Agility - 10%

10% CD - 45 seconds

3) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Time Turner

Attributes (Level one):

Duration - Four seconds

Four seconds CD - 180 seconds

4) Clu

Clu (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Tracing Steps

Attributes (Level one):

Range - 50m

50m Duration - Five seconds

Five seconds CD - 75 seconds

5) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Healing Heartbeat

Attributes (Level one):

Duration - 10 seconds

10 seconds CD - 85 seconds

6) K

K, aka Captain Booyah (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Master of All

Attributes (Level one):

Duration for EP recovery - 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds MAX EP - 150

7) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Riptide Rhythm

Attributes (Level one):

Sonic Wave Range - 50m

50m CD - 60 seconds

60 seconds HP recovery - Four

8) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Painted Refuge

Attributes (Level one):

Damage reduction - 15%

15% Duration - Five seconds

Five seconds CD - 45 seconds

9) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability - Camouflage

Attributes (Level one):

Duration - 10 seconds

10 seconds CD - 300 seconds

10) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Active ability: Xtreme Encounter

Attributes (Level one):

Increase in damage - 40%

40% CD - 150 seconds

Edited by Ravi Iyer