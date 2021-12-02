5 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok (December 2021)

One of the most distinctive aspects of Free Fire is the option to create character combinations. Users can purchase skill slots for a specific character and then fill them with other characters' skills. Upon doing so, they will be able to take advantage of the collective abilities of the characters.

DJ Alok emerges as one of the most popular and used options in the Free Fire community. It is prevalent among the players because of the "Drop the Beat" ability.

It creates an aura, restoring a total of 5 health points per second and increasing the movement speed by 15% at the highest level. The effects run for 10 seconds, and there's a cooldown period after it ends.

Here are the best character combinations for players that use DJ Alok.

List of the best character combinations with DJ Alok in Free Fire (December 2021)

5) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Dasha

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Dasha: Partying On

Shirou possesses the Damage Delivered ability, which tags opponents in an 80 meter range for six seconds if they hit the user. The first shot against the marked enemy has 100% boosted armor penetration. This is followed by a 10 second cooldown.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Maro's ability basically increases damage dealt by up to 25% with an increase in distance between the player and the enemy. It also deals an extra 3.5% damage to marked enemies.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha reduces the fall damage and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively. Additionally, Partying On lessens the recoil buildup and maximum recoil of players by a total of 10%.

4) Alok + Rafael + Laura + Otho

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael: Dead Silent

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Otho: Memory Mist

Rafael's Dead Silent skill grants players a silencing effect when using weapons belonging to the sniper and marksman rifle categories. Enemies that they hit and down also suffer a 20% increased HP loss.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura's Sharp Shooter skill increases one's accuracy by 35%. It is only effective when the players are scoped.

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

After defeating an enemy, Otho's ability reveals the position of other enemies surrounding the player within 50 meters.

3) Alok + Kla + Antonio + Moco

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Moco: Hacker's Eye

The player's fist damage increases by 500% due to Kla's ability, allowing them to defeat adversaries in close-quarters combat.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

When the round begins, players who have Antonio in Free Fire will gain 35 health points. As a result, they would start out with 235 health.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco's ability Hacker's Eye tags foes for five seconds after they are hit. It also informs teammates of the tagged foe's location

2) Alok + D-bee + Leon + Hayato

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Hayato: Bushido

D-bee is an excellent choice as it increases the user's movement speed and accuracy by 15% and 45%, respectively. This only works if the user is firing while moving at the same time.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Leon is a newly added character, and his ability allows players to gain 30 health points after surviving an encounter.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, the last piece of this combination is Hayato. Using the Bushido ability, there's a massive 10% increase in armor penetration along with a 10% reduction in maximum health.

1) Alok + Luqueta + Jai + Jota

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Luqueta has a fantastic ability known as Hat Trick. Upon securing a kill, the player's maximum health is increased by 25. However, the increased health is limited to 50 HP.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota's Sustained Raids heals players after they hit opponents while using firearms. Consequently, if they knock out a foe, 20% of health is replenished.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

When Jai knocks out a foe, the gun's magazine will automatically be refilled by 45%. Only rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and pistols are affected by his Raging Reload ability.

Disclaimer: No characters have been duplicated to provide the player with the highest number of options. Additionally, the abilities listed above are at max possible level of each character.

