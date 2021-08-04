Top 3 reasons to get DJ Alok in Free Fire in August 2021

After weapons, character choice is the most crucial aspect in Garena Free Fire. Gamers can make the decision based on the wide range of unique character abilities available.

These character abilities suit different play styles and gameplay strategies. Hence, whether aggressive, balanced, or defensive, players should keep the game plan in mind during the decision.

DJ Alok is among the top-tier characters in Free Fire and is a must-have for almost everyone. His versatility on the battleground is something every player can benefit from.

Free Fire's DJ Alok: Best reasons to own and use the character in the game

1) Excellent option for rush gameplay

Alok's Drop the Beat can heal 5 HP per second for five seconds at base level (Image via Free Fire)

Players who love to rush at others can use DJ Alok's Drop the Beat, which sets a timer of five seconds during HP generation at the rate of 5/s. This HP generation helps them tackle the damage accumulation while playing aggressively.

However, players should have a decent skill set to fight off their enemies.

2) Alok is exceptional at team support

Drop the Beat is excellent for team support (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

Gamers can also use Drop the Beat to enhance the agility of allies who are within a 5-meter aura of Alok. The 10% increase in movement speed ensures overall team benefit.

A team can quickly retreat from multiple squad situations and finish off their opponents if the threat is minimal. The effect lasts for five seconds, but players can upgrade it to 10 at max level.

3) Ideal for any ability combination

Alok, Shirou, Dasha, and Jota is a great combination for close-combat situations (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can combine, at the most, four abilities on their characters while choosing one active and three passive ones. Alok is one such character that they can use to enhance the capabilities of any combination.

For close-range combat rush situations, users can go for Alok, Shirou, Dasha, and Jota. This combination excels in team support, health generation, cautiousness, and weapon stability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer