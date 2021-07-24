List of all Free Fire characters after addition of D-Bee

Garena has been pretty consistent in introducing new features and tweaks to Free Fire with every update. The OB28 update also brought various additions and changes to the Battle Royale game.

From the streets to the planes of Free Fire. D-Bee is here to spice up the game. 🧂 Unlock the new character and his streetwear before the event ends on the 13th of July!



The new character with a passive ability, D-Bee, was the main highlight of the update. After his addition, Free Fire currently features 40 characters, of which 38 have unique skills.

Every character has a unique ability that suits different strategies. Hence, players can choose the best-suited character for their gameplay from the store using a few hundred Free Fire diamonds.

Free Fire characters: Listing them all from A124 to Xayne

1) A124

A124: Thrill of Battle (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

2) Alok

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

3) Alvaro

Alvaro: Art of Demolition (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Art of Demolition (Passive)

4) Andrew

Andrew: Armor Specialist (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Armor Specialist (Passive)

5) Antonio

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Gangster's Spirit (Passive)

6) Caroline

Caroline: Agility (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Agility (Passive)

7) Chrono

Chrono: Time Turner (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Time Turner (Active)

8) Clu

Clu: Tracing Steps (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

9) Dasha

Dasha: Partying On (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

10) D-Bee

D-Bee: Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Bullet Beats (Passive)

11) Ford

Ford: Iron Will (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Iron Will (Passive)

12) Hayato

Hayato: Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Bushido (Passive)

13) Jai

Jai: Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Raging Reload (Passive)

14) Joseph

Joseph: Nutty Movement (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Nutty Movement (Passive)

15) Jota

Jota: Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

16) K

K: Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Master of All (Active)

17) Kapella

Kapella: Healing Song (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

18) Kelly

Kelly: Dash (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Dash (Passive)

19) Kla

Kla: Muay Thai (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Muay Thai (Passive)

20) Laura

Laura: Sharp Shooter (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Sharp Shooter (Passive)

21) Luqueta

Luqueta: Hat Trick (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Hat Trick (Passive)

22) Maro

Maro: Falcon Fervor (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Falcon Fervor (Passive)

23) Maxim

Maxim: Gluttony (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Gluttony (Passive)

24) Miguel

Miguel: Crazy Slayer (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Crazy Slayer (Passive)

25) Misha

Misha: Afterburner (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Afterburner (Passive)

26) Moco

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Ability - Hacker's Eye (Passive)

27) Nikita

Nikita: Firearms Expert

Ability - Firearms Expert (Passive)

28) Notora

Notora: Racer's Blessing

Ability - Racer's Blessing (Passive)

29) Olivia

Olivia: Healing Touch

Ability - Healing Touch (Passive)

30) Paloma

Paloma: Arms-dealing

Ability - Arms-dealing (Passive)

31) Rafael

Rafael: Dead Silent

Ability - Dead Silent (Passive)

32) Shani

Shani: Gear Recycle

Ability - Gear Recycle (Passive)

33) Shirou

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Ability - Damage Delivered (Passive)

34) Skyler

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)

35) Steffie

Steffie: Painted Refuge

Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)

36) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh: Limelight

Ability - Limelight (Passive)

37) Wukong

Wukong: Camouflage

Ability - Camouflage (Active)

38) Xayne

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Other Characters (Without any abilities)

Primis

Nulla

Also read: Top 5 most popular Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

