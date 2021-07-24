List of all Free Fire characters after addition of D-Bee

Garena has been pretty consistent in introducing new features and tweaks to Free Fire with every update. The OB28 update also brought various additions and changes to the Battle Royale game.
The new character with a passive ability, D-Bee, was the main highlight of the update. After his addition, Free Fire currently features 40 characters, of which 38 have unique skills.
Every character has a unique ability that suits different strategies. Hence, players can choose the best-suited character for their gameplay from the store using a few hundred Free Fire diamonds.
Free Fire characters: Listing them all from A124 to Xayne
1) A124
Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)
2) Alok
Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)
3) Alvaro
Ability - Art of Demolition (Passive)
4) Andrew
Ability - Armor Specialist (Passive)
5) Antonio
Ability - Gangster's Spirit (Passive)
6) CarolineCaroline: Agility (Image via Free Fire)
Ability - Agility (Passive)
7) Chrono
Ability - Time Turner (Active)
8) Clu
Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)
9) Dasha
Ability - Partying On (Passive)
10) D-Bee
Ability - Bullet Beats (Passive)
11) Ford
Ability - Iron Will (Passive)
12) Hayato
Ability - Bushido (Passive)
13) Jai
Ability - Raging Reload (Passive)
14) Joseph
Ability - Nutty Movement (Passive)
15) Jota
Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)
16) K
Ability - Master of All (Active)
17) Kapella
Ability - Healing Song (Passive)
18) Kelly
Ability - Dash (Passive)
19) Kla
Ability - Muay Thai (Passive)
20) Laura
Ability - Sharp Shooter (Passive)
21) Luqueta
Ability - Hat Trick (Passive)
22) Maro
Ability - Falcon Fervor (Passive)
23) Maxim
Ability - Gluttony (Passive)
24) Miguel
Ability - Crazy Slayer (Passive)
25) Misha
Ability - Afterburner (Passive)
26) Moco
Ability - Hacker's Eye (Passive)
27) Nikita
Ability - Firearms Expert (Passive)
28) Notora
Ability - Racer's Blessing (Passive)
29) Olivia
Ability - Healing Touch (Passive)
30) Paloma
Ability - Arms-dealing (Passive)
31) Rafael
Ability - Dead Silent (Passive)
32) Shani
Ability - Gear Recycle (Passive)
33) Shirou
Ability - Damage Delivered (Passive)
34) Skyler
Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)
35) Steffie
Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)
36) Wolfrahh
Ability - Limelight (Passive)
37) Wukong
Ability - Camouflage (Active)
38) Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)
Other Characters (Without any abilities)
- Primis
- Nulla
