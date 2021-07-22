Top 5 value for money items to buy in Free Fire

There is an abundance of items in Free Fire that players can acquire for free, while most of the exclusive and premium stuff is paid. The variety of weapon skins, accessories, bundles, and much more stuff enhances the dilemma of the players.

Gamers often end up spending way too many diamonds on unnecessary stuff instead of useful items. In-game payoffs and value for money are things that players should consider before spending diamonds in Free Fire.

Diamonds in Free Fire: Best value for money items to buy with the in-game money

5) Incubator (Lucky Royale)

Incubator featuring four Killspark Bundles

Free Fire Lucky Royale's incubator often features various fragments and items used to construct a character bundle or weapon skin. Players can acquire blueprints and materials to use in the same incubator to build a specific bundle or weapon skin.

Each turn of an incubator costs around 40 diamonds, while five turns cost 180 diamonds. Players can sometimes score jackpots by accumulating the required materials in a small number of turns. Incubators bring a large payoff with the items they often feature and can be considered value for money.

4) Pets

Free Fire pet shop

Players can acquire companions for Free Fire characters from the store. These companions or pets help players tactically during a match by finding medical equipment or other defensive aid. One can purchase characters like Shiba, Ottero, Robo, and many more through the Free Fire store.

3) Weapon skins from Armory

M14 Egg Hunter

Paid weapon skins add value to the capabilities of a Free Fire weapon. Players can exchange such weapon cosmetics with diamonds through Armory in the store. Gamers can also check the store regularly for new additions to the line-up.

2) Elite Pass

Elite Pass Season 38: Guns of Hire (Image via Free Fire App)

Monthly Elite Passes are true value for money as they bring stuff like cube fragments, bundles, weapon skins, diamond royale cards, et cetera. Players can unlock everything by grinding hard in Free Fire after they have purchased either the Elite Pass or the Elite Bundle.

Players can check out the ongoing monthly Elite Pass Season 38, which culminates on July 31.

1) Characters

Free Fire character shop

Characters are the best part of the game because of their in-game value. Players can buy their desired character from the store at the cost of a few hundred diamonds. They can analyze the best characters according to their abilities and then make a purchase.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

