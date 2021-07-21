Top 5 most popular Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

There are various character bundles and cosmetics featured in the Free Fire store and Lucky Royale from time to time. Many such character cosmetic items make a comeback as Magic Cube bundles due to their popularity and uniqueness.

Players can grab such bundles from the Magic Cube tab under Redeem section in Free Fire's store. These bundles must be purchased with Magic Cubes, which can be procured through Diamond Royale, Elite Pass, special events, or Cube fragments.

Free Fire Magic Cube: What are the most popular bundles in the section?

5) Mystic Seeker Bundle

Mystic Seeker Bundle

It was first released as a Diamond Royale Bundle where players had to spin multiples to get their hands on this beautiful bundle. It was later re-introduced to Free Fire as a Magic Cube bundle and is currently available for exchange in Store.

Here's the list of Mystic Seeker Bundle's items:

Mystic Seeker (Head)

Mystic Seeker (Mask)

Mystic Seeker (Top)

Mystic Seeker (Bottom)

Mystic Seeker (Shoes)

4) Revenge Full-Leather Bundle

Revenge Full-Leather

Revenge Full-leather is another entry on this list that was part of Diamond Royale in December 2020. The bundle initially attracted some attention and was later made available in the Magic Cube section.

List of Revenge Full-Leather bundle's items:

Revenge Full-Leather (Top)

Revenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Revenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Revenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Revenge Full-Leather (Head)

3) The Age of Gold Bundle

The Age of Gold Bundle

The Age of Gold Bundle, which was recently available as a redeemable reward with a temporary validity of seven days, is an old Free Fire Bundle. It was first introduced in July 2020 through Diamond Royale and a similar female bundle, The Era of Gold.

The Age of Gold is now available in the Magic Cube section, and the list of bundle's items is:

Age of Gold (Head)

Age of Gold (Mask)

Age of Gold (Top)

Age of Gold (Bottom)

Age of Gold (Shoes)

2) Oni Soulseeker Bundle

Oni Soulseeker Bundle

Yokai and Oni Soulseeker Bundles were part of September's Diamond Royale and were very well received back then. Both Bundles look beautiful and exclusive, with Oni Soulseeker having a slight edge because of the looks. Players can grab the bundle from the Free Fire Store right away.

List of Oni Soulseeker Bundle's items:

Oni Soulseeker (Top)

Oni Soulseeker (Bottom)

Oni Soulseeker (Shoes)

Oni Soulseeker (Head)

Oni Soulseeker (Facepaint)

1) Duchess Swallowtail Bundle

Duchess Swallowtail Bundle

Duchess Swallowtail Bundle was introduced in Free Fire in June last year. However, for its Magic Cube Store appearance, players had to wait a little longer. Duchess Swallowtail is a genuinely majestic bundle with a beautiful firefly design over a purple dress.

The list of Duchess Swallowtail Bundle's items:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

Note 1: This list only includes those bundles that are currently available in-game.

Note 2: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

