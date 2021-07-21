How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido & Codashop in July 2021

Free Fire is famous for its unique and eye-grabbing in-game items. Players can acquire Characters, Bundles, Pets, Weapon skins, and more from the Free Fire Store.

However, like any other free-to-play game, most of these exclusive items are paid accessories that can be obtained with Free Fire diamonds, which players can accumulate with real money from the in-game store.

Apart from filling up their purse from the store, websites like Games Kharido and Codashop also offer diamond top-ups.

Free Fire diamonds: Topping up using Games Khardido or Codashop

How to buy from Games Kharido?

Games Kharido is the official diamond top-up site of Garena and players can be certain of its legitimacy. New players get a 100% bonus on their first purchase, while other players can avail a 10% bonus from Garena's top-up center.

Step 1. Players should visit the Games Kharido site by clicking here.

Select Log-in Method

Step 2. Games Kharido provides two login methods, i.e., Facebook or Player ID.

Choose a Payment Method

Step 3. After logging in, three payment methods will pop up on the screen. Players can choose either of the following methods:

PayTM

UPI

Net Banking

Free Fire diamond prices

Step 4. In the final step, the price menu will show up with the following prices:

50 diamonds + Bonus 50: INR 40 100 diamonds + Bonus 100: INR 80 310 diamonds + Bonus 310: INR 240 520 diamonds + Bonus 520: INR 400 1060 diamonds + Bonus 1060: INR 800 2180 diamonds + Bonus 2180: INR 1600 5600 diamonds + Bonus 5600: INR 4000

Players can choose their desired option and then click on Proceed to Payment to complete the top-up. As already mentioned, the first purchase will provide a 100% bonus, and subsequent purchases will offer a 10% bonus.

How to buy from Codashop?

Codashop provides similar prices to Games Kharido but offers some other bonuses from time to time. Currently, players can get Executioner Kar98k Crate for free and a Cashback (up to INR 500) using Paytm. This offer is available till July 28, 2021, at 11:00 PM.

Step 1. Codashop features top-up offers for other applications such as COD Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Need for Speed No Limits, Tinder, and many more. Players can visit the Free Fire page directly by clicking here.

Paste the Player ID

Step 2. Gamers should fill in their Player ID, which they can copy from their Free Fire profile.

Select the amount of diamonds

Step 3. Select the number of diamonds to to top up.

Choose the Payment Method

Step 4. Click on the payment method and fill in an email ID to receive a purchase receipt.

Tap on Buy now to finish the purchase

Step 5. Players can press "Buy now" to top up the diamonds.

Note: Players need to go through both websites' privacy policy and terms of service before using them.

