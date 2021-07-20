Top 5 rarest Free Fire bundles as of July 2021

Free Fire is quite famous because of the in-game cosmetic bundles it possesses. These bundles are often part of the monthly Elite Pass, Incubator, Free Fire Store, Diamond Royale, and other in-game events.

Players can acquire certain bundles for free after grinding hard for missions, while some cost a huge sum of diamonds. Also, there are some cosmetics in Free Fire that are pretty rare due to their availability. Only a few fans own such rare character bundles, resulting in their occasional appearances in Free Fire matches.

Listed below are character bundles that are a rare sight in Free Fire.

Which are the rarest Free Fire bundles this month?

5) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle was a part of Elite Pass Season 1 and became a highly-demanded character cosmetic after that. The character bundle has returned and taken down multiple times from the game's store and is rarely spotted in a match.

4) Hip Hop Bundle

Hip Hop Bundle (Image via Game Task/YT)

Like the Sakura Bundle, the Hip Hop Bundle was also a part of Elite Pass in Season 2 and then became a rare sight as more players joined the game. The Hip Hop bundle is mostly owned by old players who have been playing the game for a long time.

3) Bunny Warrior Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle (Image via TG DADA)

A part of the Draw a Bunny event, Bunny Warrior is an eye-grabbing character cosmetic that is one of the unique Free Fire bundles to date. The special event granted a free turn to players daily to draw a bunny on the mirror to claim the bundle.

After the event, the developers also removed the Bunny Warrior Bundle from the game until it made a return through the Legacy Returns event. The Bunny Warrior Bundle was also available in Garena Free Fire's store.

2) Galaxy Dino Bundle

Blue Dino Bundle (Image via 2B Gamer/YT)

The Blue Dino Bundle was part of the first Free Fire Incubator and is not regularly sighted in Free Fire matches. It was one of the six Dino bundles (Dinosaur Suits) that featured in the Incubator.

The Blue Dino Bundle was rare among all six Dino Bundles due to its high price and unique design. Although Galaxy Dino Bundle Incubator never returned to Free Fire, the Blue Dino was available in store some time back.

1) Green Criminal Bundle

Green Criminal Bundle (Image via Pro Nation/YT)

Green Criminal can be termed the rarest bundle in Free Fire because very few players went for it when it was launched. It is currently unavailable in-game, but it was previously re-introduced in the Redeem section for an exchange with Lucky Stars.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these outfits is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The bundles listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

