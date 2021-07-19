3 ways to get free gun skins and characters in Free Fire

Every Free Fire player seeks free stuff like weapon skins and characters from the game. But most of the time, players have to pay hefty amounts of diamonds to acquire such valuable items.

There are very limited ways to obtain firearm skins, characters, and character cosmetics for free. Players can acquire free diamonds or discover another legitimate method to procure such items for free.

This article will list three ways through which players can either grab free diamonds to make the purchase or directly acquire gun cosmetics, characters, or other character accessories for free.

Tips and tricks to acquire free diamonds or valuable items in Free Fire

3) Keep an eye on in-game events

The 3rd-anniversary event featured lots of free rewards, including a permanent character for free

Garena often announces various Free Fire events after the accomplishment of certain milestones or on special occasions. These events feature valuable permanent rewards like characters, bundles, and weapon skins that players can grab by completing featured tasks.

Players can redeem Jai with magazine tokens

Gamers can participate in the farewell event for Jai today to avail the last chance to acquire the character in Free Fire. Apart from Jai's farewell event, players can also expect significant rewards through Free Fire's 4th-anniversary event in August.

2) Participate in giveaways and watch out for redemption codes

Free Fire Redemption site

Giveaways are luck-based events or contests that Free Fire or YouTubers announce consistently. The lucky contestants often win valuable items like weapon skins, character accessories, or diamonds. The freely acquired diamonds can further be used in the game's store to exchange a character.

The giveaway contests are purely luck-based, but players who follow Free Fire and other YouTubers on Social media can also receive some Free Fire redemption codes. They can redeem these codes at Garena's Redemption site by logging into their social media accounts linked to the game.

1) Use Google Opinion Rewards for free diamonds

Google Opinion Rewards is a legitimate way to earn free money

Gamers can use Google Opinion Rewards to answer surveys and earn Google Play money which they can use in any game. They can use the freely earned money to top up diamonds from the in-game store and purchase characters and weapon skins with the same.

Players can use Free Fire's store or Elite Pass section to make the purchase. Once the purchase is successful, they can show off their in-game assets in a match. Gamers can also use GPT sites or applications that feature similar surveys to earn extra money for diamonds.

