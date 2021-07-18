Chrono vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad ranked mode in July 2021

Free Fire's Clash Squad mode is a fast-paced multiplayer game mode that features two four-member teams. Each team has to score more points by finishing off opposing team members to win each round. The team that has won more rounds will be crowned winners.

Every round in Clash Squad mode is played in a closely-packed area at certain locations on Free Fire maps. Therefore, it is critical to choose proper gameplay strategies, gun combinations and specifically suitable characters.

Characters like Jai and Chrono are great choices. However, players should analyze their skills and strategies as both characters cover different aspects of gameplay at a certain combat range.

Free Fire Clash Squad Mode: Chrono, Jai, their advantages and more

Chrono

Chrono: Time Turner

Chrono was one of the most overpowered Free Fire characters before the OB27 update. After the OB27 update, Chrono received a significant nerf that turned it into a rather mediocre character.

However, Chrono still carries great advantages in Clash Squad mode due to its three-second shield and increased agility. Chrono is a decent option for defensive gameplay in Clash Squad.

Gamers can further enhance Chrono's capabilities by upgrading the character through six levels using the character's memory fragments. The upgrade can significantly increase the duration of the ability.

Jai

Jai: Raging Reload

A passive ability character, Jai is pretty helpful in Clash Squad mode while firing at enemies. Whenever a player scores a kill with Jai equipping an AR, Pistol, SMG or Shotgun, the gun automatically reloads 30% of mag capacity.

This character suits aggressive players. Players can upgrade Jai to level six and increase the automatic reload to 45%.

Which character is better for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire?

Jai should be preferred over Chrono in Clash Squad Mode

In a Clash Squad Mode match, players need a kill and have to be more aggressive to score points and win rounds. So, Jai is a more suitable character than Chrono in the fast-paced Free Fire mode because Chrono suits a defensive strategy.

Apart from the aggressive strategy, players don't have to activate Jai's ability manually, and players can further equip Jai with an active ability. On the other hand, Chrono cannot be equipped with another active ability and needs a manual activation.

