Top 5 reasons to get chrono character in Free Fire this month

Garena Free Fire provides an assortment of characters that players can use to their tactical advantage in a match. Chrono is one of the most potent options for players among the many Free Fire characters available through the in-game store.

Players can activate Chrono's ability, Time Turner, to create a force field that helps in blocking up to 600 damage. Once inside the force field players can still fire at opponents while taking less damage from incoming fire.

Chrono's active ability also enhances the base movement speed of players by 5%. It has a cooldown of 200 seconds with all effects lasting for just three seconds. Players can upgrade the character through six levels.

Chrono is without question one of the best Free Fire characters available right now. This article will go over the top 5 reasons why players should acquire Chrono in Free Fire this month.

Why is Chrono one of the strongest Free Fire characters?

1) Instant protection

Chrono's force field provides instant protection (Image via Garena)

In a Free Fire match, while exploring different locations, gamers sometimes get trapped in a battle where opponents overpower them. Chrono's ability helps create a force field that provides instant damage protection for players and allies.

2) Ideal for rushing

Players need not worry about damage while rushing (Image via Badge 99 on YouTube)

As already mentioned, the force field created by Chrono helps him by blocking damage along with increased movement. Players can adopt an aggressive strategy, by rushing into their enemies after activating their ability without much concern for incoming damage.

3) Escape rough situations easily

Chrono runs faster when the ability is activated (Image via Srikanta on YouTube)

After activating Time Turner, Chrono's movement speed increases, and can be useful in a situation where a player gets overpowered by multiple opponents. Players have to use Gloo walls and can activate the ability to make a quick escape.They can then retreat to a safer point to heal, after which they can respond to enemy fire strategically.

4) Increase the speed of allies

One can heal or revive the teammates easily in a force field (Image via Badge 99 on YouTube)

Chrono's ability also increases the base speed of other teammates that are present within the force field while the instant protection is on. This makes Chrono a useful asset as his skills work in favor of the whole squad.

5) Revive and support teammates

Force field can be activated to provide cover fire for a distant teammate (Image via Badge 99 on YouTube)

Since the force field blocks 600 damage, players can easily use the ability to revive teammates quickly without taking any cover. Players can also provide cover fire in the open for distant teammates without worrying about incoming damage.

However, players have to upgrade the ability to make Chrono more effective in providing support.

Edited by Siddharth Satish