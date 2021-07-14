D-Bee vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push in Season 22?

To rank up in Garena Free Fire Season 22, players need to grind hard and get maximum Booyah. The in-game competition makes it harder to achieve victory and push the rank.

However, this mostly depends upon the skill set of individuals, their choice of weapon, and the character they choose. One's character provides most of the tactical advantage in-game.

D-Bee is the latest addition to the characters' lineup and has proved to be a decent choice for a passive ability character. It is interesting to see how this street dancer competes with Skyler, the Entertainment CEO.

This article will point out the differences between the characters while also suggesting which one is better for pushing the ranks in Free Fire Season 22.

Free Fire characters: D-Bee, Skyler, their abilities, and more

Skyler

Active ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler is one of the most popular Free Fire characters at present because of its active ability. The active ability, Riptide Rhythm, can be manually activated that produces a sonic wave which can damage as many as five Gloo walls within 50 meters with a Cool Down of 60 seconds.

Apart from attacking, Skyler's ability also enables an increased HP recovery that begins from four points after the deployment of each Gloo Wall. Moreover, gamers can further level up the active ability of the Free Fire character to enhance Range and HP recovery while decreasing the Cool Down.

D-Bee

As mentioned already, D-Bee is the latest addition to the characters in Free Fire after the OB28 update. The Street Dancer possesses a passive character ability, Bullet Beats, that can increase the movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 10% while a player fires in a match.

Gamers can use this ability to enhance the defense as well as the attack of a player. They can upgrade Bullet Beats to level six while upscale Agility and Accuracy by 15% and 35%. D-Bee's ability need not be activated manually, which is a plus point for the character.

Which character is better for the rank push in Free Fire Season 22

It is essential to understand that players need a decent skill set and practice to handle any character in Free Fire. Skyler has a slight edge over D-Bee due to his better defense and attack advantages. Players can enhance their HP while destroying the enemy Gloo Walls.

However, the advantages players get with D-Bee are also really important, but these advantages can become inconsequential if they don't have a decent skillset. Moreover, it depends on an individual to choose between the character as per their strategies and skills.

Also read: Top 5 most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers in July 2021

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu