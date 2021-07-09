5 best gun combinations in Free Fire for rank push in Season 22

Gun combinations are crucial in Free Fire Battle Royale, especially when players push through the ranks. These combinations decide the course and results of the showdowns that a player has over different ranges in a Free Fire match.

In a Free Fire match, players should look for a versatile weapon combination that can prove effective in medium and long-range skirmishes like ARs, LMGs, or Snipers and prove deadlier in short-range combat shotguns or SMGs.

The next part of this article will feature a list of the top five weapon combinations that players should use while pushing the rank in Free Fire.

Free Fire Rank Season 22: Best gun combinations to push rank

5) M249 and MP40

M249 is the best Free Fire LMG that is effective over long ranges with a decent damage infliction of 57. M249 is an excellent weapon for mid and long-range fights, while it is ineffective in close-range combats.

However, M249 can be partnered with a quick-fire yet stable SMG, MP40, which is deadly at a closer range. Both weapons complement each other and build the ultimate weapon combination for any Free Fire gamer.

4) MAG-7 and Parafal

The weakest Shotgun in terms of damage infliction, MAG-7, is the most accurate Shotgun in Free Fire. Gamers can quickly finish off the opponents with one or two shots of MAG-7 in a close-range battle.

This short-range beast can be coupled with Parafal to elevate the fighting advantage over longer ranges. Players can easily handle enemies with Parafal at mid-range, which possess a damage rate of 69.

3) Scar and M14

M14 has the highest damage rate of 77 among Assault Rifles, while Scar is among the quickest Free Fire ARs. Players can wield Scar in close and mid-range fights because it is highly stable and deals excellent damage per minute.

On the other hand, M14 is the slowest AR with excellent long-range capabilities and can be used as a Sniper Rifle to complement Scar. Players can also equip M14 with a silencer and scope to make it deadlier and stealthier over the long-range.

2) AUG and AWM

AUG is one of the quickest ARs, and AWM is the best Sniper, which is available through airdrops. Although AUG has low accuracy and players tend to miss most of their shots long and mid-range, it is still the best Assault Rifle after Groza.

AWM's long-range shots complement AUG's short-range capabilities and are a must-have combination in Free Fire. Although AUG is arguably the deadliest AR in the short-range, it still lacks accuracy, weakening this combination.

1) Groza and M82B

Groza is an airdrop exclusive Assault Rifle that feels more stable than many ARs. It has a damage infliction rate of 61 and a range of 77 that make Groza a desirable and deadly weapon at any range.

However, as the range increases, Groza's recoil pattern becomes violent and uncontrollable. So, to enhance their long-range capabilities, gamers can accompany Groza with M82B, which is the best Sniper spawned at the ground.

Apart from the above weapon combinations, players should also work on their skills like movement, spotting an enemy, defense, and survival. Gamers should also carry more medical and tactical equipment as guns alone cannot win the Free Fire Season 22.

