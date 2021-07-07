5 best AR (Assault Rifle) guns in Garena Free Fire as of July 2021

A player can claim a Booyah in Free Fire if they possess a good skill set and carry a decent weapon. While gamers can earn the skills through practicing hard, it is quite difficult to choose a good weapon in Free Fire.

Free Fire provides a wide range of weapons across different categories, but it is the Assault Rifles that can be considered the most versatile weapons. Players can use an AR in close-range as well as mid-range combats.

An AR and Sniper make a perfect combination in Free Fire, but it becomes more confusing to choose an AR among several options. This article will enlist the top five Free Fire assault rifles so players can make better decisions in-game.

What are the top five Free Fire Assault Rifles right now?

5) M14

M14 (Image via Garena)

This can be considered a Sniper Rifle due to its high damage inflicted and long-range capabilities. Players can easily get headshots of faraway opponents due to the great accuracy M14 offers.

However, it is not a suitable weapon for close-range due to its slow fire rate. Apart from the slow rate of fire, the gun has low magazine capacity, which is another disadvantage for short-range battles.

4) AK

AK (Image via Garena)

Based upon AK-47, AK is one of the most popular guns across multiple video game titles. Even in Free Fire, AK has a great damage stat of 61, which makes it a deadly gun for enemies within shot range.

As the range increases, the accuracy of the gun decreases, and players are expected to miss most of their shots during a continuous spray. So, for long-range and mid-range fights, gamers should avoid AK due to its high recoil.

3) M4A1

M4A1 (Image via Garena)

M4A1 is based upon the gun that the US army uses in real life. This AR is one of the most stable guns with better accuracy and fire rate than previous guns on this list. A well-balanced gun that players can use in all kinds of fights, M4A1 is placed on three due to its slightly low damage rating.

2) AUG

AUG (Image via Garena)

AUG comes with a pre-occupied scope of 2X, which can be upgraded in a Free Fire match. It has a slightly lower damage rating than Groza, but it is a great gun for mid-range and close-range flights.

AUG has the greatest magazine capacity of 35 without any attachment and a better fire rate than most Free Fire ARs. However, the accuracy of this weapon is very low, which leads to its downfall.

1) Groza

Groza (Image via Garena)

This airdrop weapon can be considered the most powerful ARs in Free Fire due to its decent rate of fire of 58 and excellent damage rating of 61. Groza can inflict more damage per second than the likes of M14 and Parsifal.

The gun is operatable on long ranges, but its recoil pattern often makes the Groza useless for beginners. However, with decent practice and suitable attachments, Groza can prove deadly over any range.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

