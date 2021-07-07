All you need to know about the difference between active and passive abilities in Free Fire

Free Fire has as many as 38 obtainable characters, and each one of them has a specific set of abilities. These characters play a crucial part in Free Fire by providing some tactical advantages to gamers. Players can procure each of them through the in-game store of Free Fire.

After earning some of the Free Fire characters, players can use their special abilities in a match. Gamers can further level up these abilities and use them in different combinations with different characters. This article will talk about the types of Free Fire abilities and how players can use them.

Free Fire character abilities: Passive, active, level-ups, and more

Crono with active ability: The Turner (Image via Garena)

Character abilities in Free Fire are of two types: passive and active, which players can acquire with the character.

Passive ability

Passive ability Bullet Beats (Image via Garena)

Passive ability in Free Fire is the one that doesn't require a manual application and hence, works automatically as soon as the character is deployed in any match of Free Fire.

For example, the character D-Bee has a passive ability, Bullet Beats, that activates whenever the character fires weapons while moving. His movement speed will enhance by 5%, and his accuracy will increase by 10%.

Characters like Andrew, Paloma, Maxim, D-Bee, Maro, Jai, Wolfrahh, and many more possess the passive character ability in Free Fire.

Active ability

Wukong (Image via Garena)

In contrast with the passive character ability, players will have to activate the character ability while in a game manually. The ability will last for a certain period and will take some time to cool down and recharge.

For example, the Camouflage ability of Wukong turns the character into a bush that lasts for 10 seconds which further decreases as soon as Wukong attacks the opponent. Camouflage has a CD time of 300 seconds which resets after each enemy takedown.

Free Fire characters like K, Crono, Clu, Skyler, Xayne, Wukong, etc., have active character abilities in Free Fire.

Ability level-ups and combinations

Level-ups

Players can upgrade each character up to six levels (Image via Garena)

Whether active or passive, players can upgrade each character's ability through six levels in Free Fire. These level-ups depend upon the basic ability and include upgrades like increased HP recovery, range, duration, CD, damage, and many more.

Ability combinations

Each character has three skill slots (Image via Garena)

Players can equip the abilities of the other three characters on a specific character after unlocking its three slots with diamonds or gold. The combination should include only one active ability if the basic character possesses the passive ability. Otherwise, gamers should fill the three slots with only passive abilities.

Players should also remember that they can use the abilities of a character they already own. So, they have to buy a specific character from the store to use its ability on another character.

