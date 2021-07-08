How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in July 2021

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that has gained massive popularity in the last couple of years.

Players can purchase multiple items in Free Fire, such as cosmetics, skins, and the Elite Pass, using diamonds (in-game currency).

Free Fire diamonds can be bought with real currency. Players can purchase them from the in-game store or from various top-up websites like Games Kharido.

A step-by-step guide on how to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Games Kharido website. They can do so by clicking here.

Step 2: Players must click on the Free Fire button available on the website.

Players can choose between an FB account or Free Fire UID

Step 3: They should then log in using one of the two available options (Facebook account or Player ID).

Paste the Free FIre UID in the box.

Step 4: If players choose to log in using the Player ID, they can paste their UID in the text box and click on the "Login" button.

Games Kharido provides three payment methods.

Step 5. Players must select the preferred payment method from the options given below:

PayTM

UPI

Net Banking

They can then select the number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Free Fire diamond prices on Games Kharido.

Step 6. After selecting the required number of diamonds, players can tap on "Proceed to Payment" to complete the purchase.

Prices and offers on Games Kharido

Games Kharido gives a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Here are the costs of Free Fire diamonds on Games Kharido:

50 diamonds + Bonus 50: INR 40 100 diamonds + Bonus 100: INR 80 310 diamonds + Bonus 310: INR 240 520 diamonds + Bonus 520: INR 400 1060 diamonds + Bonus 1060: INR 800 2180 diamonds + Bonus 2180: INR 1600 5600 diamonds + Bonus 5600: INR 4000

Players will get a 100% bonus on their first purchase. They will get a 10% bonus on each purchase after the initial bonus.

Apart from Games Kharido, players can also use Codashop to purchase Free Fire diamonds at similar prices.

