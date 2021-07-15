Free Fire hackers: Top 3 things that can lead to players' account ban in the game

Garena Free Fire is currently at the peak of its popularity with increasing player count and various partnerships. Along with the increase in numbers, hackers have also become a regular part of the game.

However, Garena has maintained a strict stance over any cheating in Free Fire, which is why the developers often ban players who use several kinds of hacks or unjust means to have an in-game advantage.

This article will shed light on the top three ways players can face a Free Fire ban.

Actions that players should avoid to save themselves from a Free Fire ban

There are various hacks like flying hacks, speed hacks, aimbots, diamond hacks, etcetera that players can use to have an unfair advantage. However, Garena ensures that any unfair advantage is nullified, and hence it has banned several accounts that indulge in such illegitimate activities.

Here are some unfair methods that players should avoid to stay clear of a Free Fire ban:

Use of diamond generators

Free Fire diamond generators are mere scams that steal players' data

Everyone loves cosmetics, weapon skins, characters, and other valuable items in Free Fire that cost hundreds of diamonds. Some players sometimes use illegal diamond generators to get free diamonds while risking their privacy and data.

Apart from privacy invasions, these illegal diamond generators can lead to a permanent Free Fire ban. So gamers should refrain from using such illegal methods and instead find a legitimate way to grab in-game diamonds and other items.

Use of a Modified APK

On the internet, several modified APK files for the Free Fire app claim to alter the controls to the advantage of users. Gamers should remember that such APK mods also come under cheating and can permanently ban accounts.

Players should download Garena Free Fire from authorized application stores like Google Play Store, iOS App Store, Xiaomi's Mi Store, OPPO App Market, and many more.

Using hacking apps

Many Free Fire hacking apps claim to provide Flying hacks, aimbots, movement hacks, and more. Much like other methods on this list, these hacks are illegitimate and can result in privacy breaches and a consequent ban from the game.

Garena is intolerant when it comes to cheating as they have dedicated teams for anti-hack programs. Breach of any term can lead to a permanent ban of the account and the device to stop users from installing Free Fire again on that device.

