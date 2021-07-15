How to set best Free Fire sensitivity settings for short-range fights

Character movement is a significant aspect of fights in a Garena Free Fire match across any game mode. Players' movement skills become more crucial during a close-range battle to inflict damage while dodging the enemy bullets.

Gamers can practice hard in training grounds and gain experience through different Free Fire matches to master their movement skills for close range. However, it is essential to tweak one's sensitivity for more comfortable handling.

This article will provide the best Free Fire Sensitivity settings that players can set for short-range battles.

What are the suitable settings for close-range fights in a Free Fire match?

How to tweak sensitivity settings for better results in close-range combats (Image via Free Fire App)

As mentioned earlier, players need to work on their movement to stand a chance in a short-range skirmish. Players can optimize their HUD to three-finger or four-finger claws, but it is Free Fire's sensitivity settings that help in overall improvement.

For a close combat situation like in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode, players can set all settings to a high percentage for quicker reflexes, return fire, and movement. Players can follow the steps given below to enhance their default sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1. Open the Free Fire app.

Step 2. Spot and click on the Settings icon in the top-right corner.

Step 3. Open the Sensitivity tab in the Settings menu.

Ideal sensitivity for short-range battles (Image via Free Fire App)

Step 4. Observe the default settings and change them to the following:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 90-95

4X Scope: 80-85

Sniper Scope: 80-85

Free Look: 75-80

General, Red Dot, and 2X Scope settings are generally kept high to suit better hip fire and ADS performance at short range. On the other hand, 4X and Sniper Scope settings are optional and can be left untouched as most players don't use 4X or Snipers for a closer enemy.

Free Look has been kept medium for the comfort of beginners, while skilled players can enhance the Free Look settings to match their movement skills.

Training grounds are best to get insights (Image via Free Fire App)

Step 5. Once the tweaks have been made, it is essential to test the settings in the training grounds.

Players can use this practice mode of Free Fire to work on their movement with the new skills. They can also use the same settings directly in a match to get a more insightful experience.

Edited by Shaheen Banu