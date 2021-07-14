3 best Free Fire gun combinations for Clash Squad mode in Season 7

Free Fire's Clash Squad mode is entirely a different ball game when compared to the Classic mode. This fast-paced arcade mode allows players to purchase weapons before each round of a match.

Most fights are played over close or medium range, so Shotguns, ARs, and SMGs are the best choice for Clash Squad mode matches. Gamers can tweak their gun combinations according to the size of the map.

Free Fire Clash Squad mode: Top three gun combinations

The Clash Squad mode provides a variety of weapons before rounds (Image via Free Fire App)

In Clash mode, random weapon stores appear before each round, and players can purchase them at a designated price. However, they can top-up clash mode points through each round and buy the desired guns in the next round in case of low balance.

3) UMP and M1014

The UMP and M1014 combo

The Free Fire Clash Squad mode is all about getting kills and surviving the round by dodging mighty blows. The UMP and M1014 serve the attacking aspect of the mode well, as the former provides brilliant stability over a medium-range battle. The M1014 helps in getting quick kills with one or two shots at short-range with a damage of 94.

This gun combination is a must-have if gamers can skillfully move and take cover to escape enemy fire. M1014 and UMP collectively cost around 3000 in a clash squad game.

Also read: D-Bee vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push in Season 22?

2) FAMAS and MP5

The FAMAS and MP5 combo

In Clash Squad, the FAMAS can prove to be a lethal weapon when used efficiently. Players can earn easy and quick kills over longer ranges with this burst fire mode weapon.

However, it is not a great firearm option in close-range combats. Gamers can partner it with MP5 to enhance this advantage.

The MP5, with a brilliant quickfire rate (76) and decent magazine capacity(48), proves to be the ultimate short-range SMG. They can finish off close-by enemies with a quick spray of four or five bullets within seconds.

Also read: Top 5 most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers in July 2021

1) AUG and MAG-7

The MAG-7 and AUG combo

The AUG is the best AR available in Free Fire clash mode and can be used over any range in a small clash mode map. This gun should be on the priority list of every player, but due to a magazine capacity of 35, it sometimes proves less efficient at dealing with multiple enemies.

The MAG-7 can prove to be a decent companion for the AUG as it provides quick one-shot or two-shot kills in closer ranges. Both weapons perfectly complement each other and serve as the best possible gun combination in Free Fire Clash's Squad mode.

Also read: 5 best gun combinations in Free Fire for rank push in Season 22

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer