Free Fire Anniversary date in 2021: All you need to know

The Beta version of Garena Free Fire was launched way back in 2017, followed by the official release. Since then, the Battle Royale title has seen a consistent upsurge in its popularity and revenue. Free Fire currently holds a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store with over 90 million downloads and has held a regular position in the top charts of the Play Store.

This year the game is turning four years older, and like every year, there are chances that Garena might organize a fourth-anniversary event. Players can claim premium gifts permanently through the upcoming Free Fire anniversary event. Since there has been no official announcement from the side of Garena, the official launch date can only be speculated.

When is the Free Fire anniversary event launching this year?

Free Fire anniversary event was launched on August 23rd last year (Image via Garena)

Garena has followed the trend of releasing the anniversary events starting from August 11th in 2018, August 25th in 2019, and August 23rd in 2020. So, gamers can expect the official launch of the Free Fire anniversary event between the second and fourth weeks of August this year, between August 11th and August 25th.

Players can also have a look at the trailer of the previous year's anniversary event to get a general idea about the upcoming event:

What to expect from Free Fire's fourth-anniversary event?

The third-anniversary event featured Free Fire characters as permanent rewards (Image via Garena)

Garena has been good at appeasing by gifting its active audience at such events. So, through the fourth-anniversary event, the active Free Fire players can expect various valuable in-game accessories as redeemable gifts.

The anniversary event rewards can include free characters, valuable cosmetics, bundles, in-game crates, and many more that will have a permanent status. Moreover, Free Fire can also bring various tasks featured on an anniversary calendar in the game.

Apart from the fourth-anniversary celebrations, Free Fire is expected to roll out the OB29 update in the early weeks of August, which will bring tons of new features and optimizations to the game. So, players can expect Free Fire OB29 Advance Server by the end of this month.

Edited by Shaheen Banu