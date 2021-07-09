Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots with snipers: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire is a compact game compared to other Battle Royale titles like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. However, Free Fire still provides an above-average gaming experience despite its size. Garena has always kept in-game optimizations and improvements in mind when fiddling with the game.

Sniping is an aspect of Free Fire that has improved over time and can sometimes be defined as one of the most exciting parts. Although it's tough to get one-shot kills, they can be considered the most satisfying ones. To execute one tap headshots, players need to master their sniping.

Apart from practicing, players can tweak the scope sensitivities a little to suit the controls and stability of a sniper.

What are the ideal sensitivity settings for Free Fire Snipers?

To snipe accurately with more control over the weapon, players should tweak all scope sensitivities. The sensitivity of the 2X scope can be kept medium, while gamers can lower the 4X and sniper scope sensitivities, to below 55.

To manually optimize the sensitivity of the snipers, players should follow the below steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the settings icon.

Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity Tab in the Settings menu.

Ideal sensitivity for Sniper Rifles (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Optimize the scope sensitivity settings as follows:

Sniper Scope: 40-45

Lower sensitivity will help in nullifying unnecessary movement of the scope. If players still feel some discomfort, they can lower the settings by another 5%. Apart from scope sensitivities, the other five can be optimized as follows:

2X Scope: 65-70 (For M14)

4X Scope: 47-53 (For M14)

General: 95-100

Red Dot: 80-85

Free Look: 65-70

Train hard with Sniper Rifles in Training grounds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4. Once the players have tweaked their settings, they should head directly to the Training grounds to experience the controls. Training grounds will provide better insights into the stability and accuracy of the shots.

Gamers can practice executing one tap headshot kills with either the AWM, M82B, or Kar98k.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod