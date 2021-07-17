5 best character abilities in Free Fire after D-Bee's addition

D-Bee's "Bullet Beats" was the latest Free Fire passive ability added through the OB28 update. After adding this character to the game's line-up, it now has 40 characters that include 38 with unique skills.

Each of these 38 options brings something exciting to the table. Players often use them to their strategic and tactical advantage in games. However, every character has a different benefit in a match.

Hence, it is tough to decide the best character abilities in Free Fire, but this article attempts to do the same.

What are the most potent Free Fire abilities after D-Bee's addition?

5) D-Bee — Bullet Beats

D-Bee - Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire App)

At the base level, the passive ability of D-Bee, Bullet Beats, enhances the movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 10%, respectively, whenever a player fires while moving or sprinting.

Bullet Beats is a pretty valuable ability for classic matches as gamers can enhance their defensive and attacking skills with it. Moreover, they can upscale the speed and accuracy by 15% and 35%, respectively, at level six.

4) Wukong — Camouflage

Wukong- Camouflage (Image via Free Fire App)

Camouflage is the weird yet efficient active ability through which players turn their characters into a bush for a specific time and revert to basic form to shoot at enemies. At the initial level, the power lasts just 10 seconds with a cooldown of 300 seconds.

The CD resets after each enemy takedown and can be decreased to 200 seconds at level six of the character. The duration of the ability will also increase to 15 seconds at the sixth level.

Also read: Top 5 reasons to get Chrono character in Free Fire this month

3) Xayne — Xtreme Encounter

Xayne - Xtreme Encounter (Image via Free Fire App)

Xayne's active ability is highly beneficial whenever a player adopts an aggressive strategy in a match. Xtreme Encounter grants a temporary HP of 80 that decays over time and a 40% increase in damage to gloo walls.

The duration of the ability is 10 seconds with a CD of 150 seconds. However, the CD can be decreased to 100 seconds level six, accompanied by a 100% increase in damage to gloo walls.

Also read: D-Bee vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push in Season 22?

2) Skyler — Riptide Rhythm

Skyler - Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire App)

Players who equip Skyler can unleash a sonic wave that can damage as many as five gloo walls within a 50-meter radius. Apart from the attacking aspect, players can increase their HP recovery from four points after they deploy a gloo wall.

Players should remember that these recovery effects will not pile up and has a CD of 60 seconds. However, gamers can reduce the CD to 40s while enhancing the damage range and recovery HP to 100 meters and nine.

1) Alok — Drop the Beat

Alok - Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire App)

Alok is arguably the most robust Free Fire character since the beginning. His Drop the Beat adds value to the individual and team's performance. The aura created by this active ability grants a 10% increase in ally movement speed and restores five HP per second.

Drop the Beat has a duration of five seconds, and the recovered HP will not stack up, just like Skyler's. Through a six-level upgrade, gamers can enhance the time to 10 seconds while ally agility will be upscaled by 15%.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire character abilities for Factory Challenge in July 2021

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer