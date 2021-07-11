5 best Free Fire character abilities for Factory Challenge in July 2021

Factory challenge is a custom room match popularized by top Free Fire YouTubers where everyone drops at Factory in Bermuda to battle it out. Drop lists often bar the use of any firearm, and players often fight each other through fistfights or sometimes use Melee weapons.

Gamers can make other modifications to the custom room to upscale the challenges. So, the game becomes more tactically advanced with the high-skill requirement. Hence, the player who equips a better character in terms of abilities carries more chances to win the Factory challenge.

The next part of this article enlists the top five Free Fire character abilities for Factory Challenge. A gamer should not choose any character through the list of 40 (38 character abilities). The chosen character should maximize the chances of victory in a Free FIre Factory challenge.

What are the top five Free Fire abilities for Factory Challenge?

5) Kelly - Dash (Passive)

Kelly - Dash

In-game movement is tactically vital for any Free Fire match. In a Factory challenge game, the kills can happen within seconds, and quick movement can help in both attack and defense.

Kelly's passive ability Dash produces an increase in Sprinting speed by 1%, and this slight increase can prove to be helpful. Players can further enhance their speed through ability level-ups.

4) Miguel - Crazy Slayer (Passive)

Miguel -Crazy Slayer

Crazy Slayer is Miguel's passive ability and grants a 30 EP gain after each kill that the character scores. This gained EP can further help recover lost HP at a rate of almost one HP per second.

Miguel's Passive ability can be beneficial in the Factory challenge, especially when a player is out of medical equipment. But to use Crazy Slayer passively, players have to earn a kill first.

3) K - Master of All (Active)

K - Master of All

K has an active ability called Master of All and can easily be termed one of the best among Free Fire characters. Players can K's Master of All, which can help in an increase in Max EP by 50.

Apart from the EP increase, the Jiu-jitsu mode of 'Master of All' also provides a 500% increase in EP conversion rate of allies within a six meter radius. In contrast, Psychology mode can help in two EP recovery every three seconds till 100 EP.

2) Alok - Drop the Beat (Active)

Alok - Drop the Beat

Alok has arguably the most potent Free Fire character ability when it comes to classic mode. Drop the Beat creates an aura with a five-meter radius that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and helps in HP restoration for five seconds.

Hence, DJ Alok's Drop the Beat can prove to be an ability with one of the most significant potential in Factory Challenge. Gamers can upscale the Free Fire ability by leveling the character.

1) Kla - Muay Thai (Passive)

Kla - Muay Thai

Muay Thai is a Passive ability of the Free Fire character, Kla, that grants a 100% increase in fist damage. Kla can arguably be considered the best character for Free Fire Factory challenge.

This 100% can be fully upgraded to 400% at level six of Kla, making it an almost overpowering character in Factory challenge, provided the gamers have a decent skill-set and control over movement.

