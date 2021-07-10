Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots, less recoil, and accurate aiming

Free Fire has an assortment of weapons across various categories, but most beginners mainly use SMGs, Snipers, and ARs. All three have different control, recoil patterns, aiming, range, and accuracy. So, it sometimes feels difficult for a newbie to understand all of these aspects.

Although grinding hard is the best way to have better insights, sensitivity in Free Fire plays a crucial factor in recoil control, movement, and aiming of a firearm. The game provides players an opportunity to tweak the sensitivity of different scopes to enhance the in-game comfort and control.

How to optimize sensitivity in Free Fire for low recoil and better aiming

As already mentioned, each gun has a different recoil pattern and should be equipped with different scopes to suit its designated range.

Suitable scopes

Players should go for the most suitable attachments (Image via Free Fire)

For Shotguns and Pistols, no scope matters, while gamers should equip a Submachinegun with no scope, Red Dot, or 2x for better ADS or hipfire performance.

On the other hand, the choice of scopes for LMGs and ARs can be more diversified, including 4x among 2x, Red Dot, and no scope, while Snipers come with pre-occupied scopes.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in July 2021

Recoil

Players can control the recoil by sliding down the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Assault Rifles have the most effective recoil, while SMGs and LMGs are more stable. Apart from these three categories, the recoil of other types like Snipers and Shotguns don't matter due to their low fire rates.

Also read: 5 best gun combinations in Free Fire for rank push in Season 22

Sensitivity optimization

Suitable sensitivity settings (Image via Free Fire)

Players should follow the following steps to adjust the sensitivity settings:

Step 1. They can open the Free Fire app and locate the Settings icon in the top right corner.

Step 2. Gamers must choose the Sensitivity tab in the settings menu.

Step 3. They can tweak the settings as follows:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 80-85

4X Scope: 60-65

Sniper Scope: 47-52

Free Look: 68-73

Training grounds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4. To immediately see the results, users can hit the Training grounds and fight with different guns. They can also equip weapons with available attachments to get better results.

Step 5. Finally, users should drop into an actual Free Fire match for better insights on recoil and aiming. They need to remember that practice is the key to better the controls and expertise.

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots with snipers: Step-by-step guide

Edited by Ravi Iyer