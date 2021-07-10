How to get free Pet Rumble room cards in Free Fire today

In May, Free Fire launched a brand new game mode, Pet Rumble, which featured pet roles for players. The gameplay is based on detecting a prankster among a group of scientists, set in the map named Crisis Lab. The game provides an option to either play with strangers or create a custom room.

Gamers can create a custom room in Free Fire for the Pet Rumble mode using Pet Rumble room cards that users can acquire through an ongoing event. It features a set of missions every day that they need to complete to obtain the room cards for Pet Rumble.

This article provides details about today's missions to accumulate free Pet Rumble room cards.

Free Fire event: Pet Rumble room cards, missions, and more

Event missions

Players can complete the missions of the event to achieve free Pet Rumble room cards

The new Free Fire event is available in-game until July 12st (03:59:59) and grants around five Pet Rumble room cards each day. The event missions available on July 10 are:

Kill five enemies in BR rank: 1 Pet Rumble room card Kill 15 enemies in BR rank: 2 Pet Rumble room cards Kill 25 enemies in BR rank: 2 Pet Rumble room cards

How to use a Pet Rumble room card

Press the bottom right "Custom" icon

Step 1. After opening the Free Fire app, gamers can use the room card for the Pet Rumble mode by tapping on the Pet Rumble tab of the Custom section in the game mode menu.

Tap on "Create" to move forward

Step 2. Under the Pet Rumble tab, players will get the "Create" option, which they should click.

Click confirm after filling up the details

Step 3. They have to fill in the room name, room password, the total number of players, pranksters, and language.

Step 4. After filling in the details, gamers must confirm using the Pet Rumble room card and create a custom room for a Pet Rumble game.

Each room will have a player limit of six to 10, while players can set the number of Pranksters between one to three. Anyone with the room password can join the custom Pet Rumble mode.

