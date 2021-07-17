5 best Free Fire character abilities for Factory Challenge after D-Bee's addition

Free Fire Factory Challenge is a fun custom room challenge popularized by various Free Fire streamers. The popular challenge involves elements of attack and rush without the use of any firearms. All players deploy on the roof of Factory in Bermuda map without any guns. Factory Challenge tests movement skills and character abilities.

Since the location and the area of the map is small, it implies less chance of getting a win without a proper skill-set. Hence, players should choose the character abilities for a factory challenge wisely, especially after D-Bee's addition.

Factory Challenge: What are the best Free Fire character abilities after D-Bee's addition?

5) Dash (Kelly)

Kelly: Dash (Image via Free Fire App)

Dash is a passive ability that grants enhanced sprinting speed and damage infliction. Players will have to sprint for more than four seconds to activate the effect, which lasts five seconds.

After the activation of Dash, the first shot on target inflicts as much as 101% damage. Players can further increase the sprint speed by 6% at level six compared to a 1% increase at the base level.

4) Nutty Movement (Joseph)

Joseph: Nutty Movement (Image via Free Fire App)

Joseph has a passive ability, Nutty Movement, which grants an increase in movement and sprinting speed by 10%. This 1/10th increase in speed is vital to escape a skilful opponent and rush on a newbie player.

Players can further upscale the movement and sprinting speed of the Free Fire character by 1/5 th, i.e. 20%, through a six-level upgrade.

Also read: Top 5 reasons to get chrono character in Free Fire this month

3) Master of All (K)

K: Master of All (Image via Free Fire App)

Famous by the name of Captain Booyah, K has an active ability, Master of All, that offers a 50 point increase in maximum EP. Master of All has two modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology, that grant different upgrades and benefits.

In Jiu-Jitsu mode, teammates within six meters radius get five times to increase EP conversion, while Psychology mode grants a two EP recovery every three seconds up to 100 EP. The CD time of switching the mode is three seconds.

Also read: 5 best character abilities in Free Fire after D-Bee's addition.

2) Drop the Beat (Alok)

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire App)

Players can activate Drop the Beat to get an aura within five metres that aids the teammates' movement by 10%. Players also receive a restoration of five HP every second for five seconds.

Alok can prove a great bid in Factory Challenge, where everyone focuses on rushing and tackling the enemies.

1) Muay Thai (Kla)

Kla: Muay Thai (Image via Free Fire App)

Muay Thai is a tailor-made ability for the Factory Challenge that doesn't need any activation. Gamers can use Kla to inflict double damage with fists due to a 100% increase in Fist damage infliction.

Players can fully unlock all six levels of Kla to get a 400% increase, which makes Muay Thai ability inevitable in the Factory challenge.

Also read: 3 best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in July 2021

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji