3 best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in July 2021

Free Fire has tons of purchasable items, just like any other free-to-play game. Players need to buy diamonds to acquire such items, which can be termed as in-game assets or players' investments in the game because of the value they hold.

However, not all investments are wise and can be avoided, while some provide excellent value for money. So, players will have to be more mature, cautious, and sometimes patient to score a significant Free Fire investment.

What are the best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in July?

3) Elite Pass

The Elite Pass Season 38: Guns of Hire (Image via Free Fire)

The Elite Pass is an excellent investment to make in Free Fire as it offers tons of exclusive in-game items for free. Every Elite Pass season includes character bundles, item skins, other cosmetics, in-game vouchers, and many more.

Currently, the monthly Elite Pass Season 38: Guns of Hire is going on, which will end after July. So, players can purchase the Season 38 Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

2) Character and pets

Gamers can buy characters from Free Fire Store (Image via Free Fire)

Characters and pets have great importance in any Free Fire match as most of them provide a tactical advantage to gamers. Owning a character with a decent ability is a must in Free Fire to get the Booyah and rank up.

Players can enhance their skill set in Free Fire by wisely choosing a character with suitable abilities out of the line-up of 38 characters. However, they are advised to understand the character's abilities before going for a purchase.

1) Luck Royale

Luck Royale rules (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can acquire weapon skins, weapon materials, character bundles, tokens, and many more through the Free Fire Lucky Royale. They can participate in Incubators, the Diamond Royale, or the Weapon Royale to grab such unique items.

However, the Luck Royale is purely luck-based, which resets after each grand win. So, players have an opportunity to grab valuable items after a specific number of spins.

