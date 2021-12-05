5 best Free Fire active and passive character combinations for beginners

In Garena Free Fire, every character, except Nulla and Primis, has some particular skill that provides a tactical advantage in a match. These skills further belong to two categories -- active and passive, based on their way of activation. Active character abilities are often considered the mightiest ones as they have the tactical edge of passive skills in Free Fire.

However, skills are merely an added advantage in an actual match, and the result is dominated by several other factors like skills, performance, luck, and more. Players can enhance the benefits they yield from character skills by using a combination rather than equipping just one.

Readers should not skip the following part of this article to know more about character combos and the best "active and passive combinations" in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Which combinations are most suitable for newbies

Players can use at most four character skills -- three passive and one active -- in a match, provided they have unlocked all the additional slots. Even if they have unlocked just one place, they can use one passive and one active ability to their advantage in a match.

However, it is not an easy task, especially for beginners, to select an ideal combination in Garena Free Fire. They will have to consider the available abilities and choose the options that complement one another the most.

Here are the top five active and passive character combinations for beginners in Free Fire:

1) Wukong + Kelly + Dasha + D-bee

Wukong + Kelly + Dasha + D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Active:

Camouflage - Players can use Wukong to blend into the environment for a maximum of ten seconds. They will turn into a bush with a 20% decrease in their movement and return to Wukong-form after firing bullets.

Passive:

Dash - Enhances the sprinting speed by 1%.

- Enhances the sprinting speed by 1%. Partying On - Helps reduce fall damage, recovery time from falls, maximum recoil, and recoil buildup.

- Helps reduce fall damage, recovery time from falls, maximum recoil, and recoil buildup. Bullet Beats - Whenever players use guns while moving, their movement speed and accuracy increase.

2) K + Maxim + Jota + Kapella

K + Maxim + Jota + Kapella (Image via Free Fire)

Active:

Master of All - Players can enhance their max EP by at least 50 points while taking advantage of the additional two modes. Jiu-jitsu mode provides a five times conversion rate to the allies, while the Psychology mode helps gain two EP every three seconds.

Passive:

Sustained Raids - Recovery of HP after hitting or knocking out enemies with guns.

- Recovery of HP after hitting or knocking out enemies with guns. Healing Song - Helps increase the effectiveness of healing equipment, while teammates can reduce their HP loss.

- Helps increase the effectiveness of healing equipment, while teammates can reduce their HP loss. Gluttony - A reduction in consumption time of healing equipment like mushrooms and med kits.

3) Dimitri + Thiva + Olivia + Kapella

Dimitri + Thiva + Olivia + Kapella (Image via Free Fire)

Active:

Healing Heartbeat - Gamers can create a temporary healing zone that they and their allies can use to recover and self-help within 10 seconds.

Passive:

Healing Touch - After revival, players get additional health points.

- After revival, players get additional health points. Vital Vibes - An improvement in self-help or rescue duration in case of knockouts.

- An improvement in self-help or rescue duration in case of knockouts. Healing Song - Helps increase the effectiveness of healing equipment, while teammates can reduce their HP loss.

4) Skyler + Maro + Moco + Hayato

Skyler + Luqueta + Moco + Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Active:

Riptide Rhythm - Gamers can destroy as many as five gloo walls with a sonic wave, while each gloo wall deployment helps recover a specific amount of HP that starts with four points.

Passive:

Hacker's Eye - The opponents that the players have shot are marked on the map for some time.

- The opponents that the players have shot are marked on the map for some time. Falcon Fervor - Players can deal enhanced damage at a longer distance with increased damage to marked enemies.

- Players can deal enhanced damage at a longer distance with increased damage to marked enemies. Bushido - With a decrease in the HP of players, the armor penetration gets stronger.

5) Alok + D-bee + Jota + Hayato

Alok + D-bee + Jota + Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Active:

Drop the Beat - Alok creates an aura on activation that provides a temporary increase in movement speed of teammates by 10%, while players can better their HP by fives points/second for five seconds.

Passive:

Sustained Raids - Recovery of HP after hitting or knocking out enemies with guns.

- Recovery of HP after hitting or knocking out enemies with guns. Bushido - With a decrease in the HP of players, the armor penetration gets stronger.

- With a decrease in the HP of players, the armor penetration gets stronger. Bullet Beats - Whenever players use guns while moving, their movement speed and accuracy increase.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

