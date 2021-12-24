Top 3 tips for using Ottero pet in Garena Free Fire

Gamers in Free Fire get an opportunity to use character abilities, which brings an RPG element to the game, and players can get tactical support for themselves. In addition to the abilities, one can use pets for characters to get extra assistance whenever they are in trouble.

There is a vast lineup of in-game companions that users can unlock from the store using diamonds. They can get pets with healing abilities, and one such alternative is Ottero, which helps in recovering some EP for users whenever they use Med Kit or Treatment Gun in a Free Fire match.

However, beginners may find it difficult to understand and use Ottero's 'Double Blubber.' Hence they can take a look at the tips below to use Ottero efficiently in Garena Free Fire.

Ways to use Ottero efficiently in Free Fire

1) A vital addition for the character combination with healing ability

A character combination with healing capabilities (Image via Free Fire)

Although Ottero is an excellent addition for any character combination, a combination with healing capabilities suits 'Double Blubber' more. Hence if gamers have a defensive playstyle and play the role of a medic, they should go for Ottero.

2) Excellent skill to use before an attack

Double Blubber is excellent for rush gameplay (Image via Giving Gamer/YouTube)

If gamers have been hit but are planning to attack the enemies, 'Double Blubber' is an excellent skill to use before rushing. Players can benefit from the EP gain during an attack and come out as winners during the scuffle.

3) Essential while escaping the blue zone

Ottero is helpful while escaping the blue zone in Free Fire (Image via GAMING WITH DP/YouTube)

Players often try to escape the blue zone but are left behind. The only support for players during this phase is Med Kits, which they will have to use from time to time. Ottero's EP generation will help players maintain the HP as the health takes a toll. Moreover, 'Double Blubber' will also decrease the frequency of Med Kit usage.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

